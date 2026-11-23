ActionSA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango confirmed that incoming eThekwini councillor Nhlanhla Mqadi is facing an assault charge involving a woman

Mncwango revealed that Mqadi disclosed the matter to the party before he was confirmed as a candidate, and that counter-charges also exist

ActionSA said it would only act against Mqadi once a court had reached a verdict, defending its position on rule of law grounds

ActionSA defended Nhlanhla Mqadi after his arrest. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN — ActionSA's KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango has defended the party's decision to retain incoming eThekwini councillor Nhlanhla Mqadi despite a pending assault charge, saying the matter is before the courts and both sides must be heard.

Mncwango spoke to Eyewitness News outside what appeared to be the Durban High Court, where Mqadi is facing charges of assaulting a woman and hospitalising her.

ActionSA knew before candidacy

Mncwango confirmed that Mqadi disclosed the charge to party leadership before he was formally confirmed as a candidate for the 2026 Local Government Elections. He added that the situation involves counter cases, with Mqadi also having opened a case against the other party involved.

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"The matter was disclosed to us as leadership. It happened before he became a candidate. But what became before us, as also given to us, was the fact that there were counter cases," Mncwango said in the video posted by EWN.

He argued that the party could not make a unilateral decision on a matter that had not yet been adjudicated.

"I think the court is also in a better position. So as a party, we can't really have both of a story. We can only have one side; that's another problem," he said.

GBV is "not one-sided," says Mncwango

When pressed on whether keeping Mqadi in place sends a troubling message on gender-based violence, Mncwango pushed back firmly. He referenced a separate case within the party where a senior male member had reportedly told him his wife was assaulting him, using it to argue that GBV cases are not always straightforward.

"GBV issue is not one-sided. And I think as a nation we must understand these issues. That is a very complex matter," Mncwango said.

He stressed that ActionSA would act decisively if Mqadi is found guilty. "If the councillor has done something wrong, he must face consequences. Yes, the party can confirm that if he's found guilty, we will not hesitate to remove him as a councillor," he said.

Mncwango maintained that the party's stance was rooted in constitutional principles rather than a dismissal of the alleged victim's experience.

"We believe in the courts. We believe in our constitution. We believe in our rule of law," he said.

He added that denying Mqadi his seat solely on the basis of allegations would undermine the right to a fair process.

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In a related article, Briefly News reported on Mqadi’s arrest after Durban broadcaster Bongekile “Bee” Mkhwanazi filed an assault complaint against him. Mqadi faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and the case is before the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

The arrest could cast uncertainty over Mqadi’s political campaign, while ActionSA has yet to comment on the allegations or any possible disciplinary action. He is also known as an organiser in the March and March movement.

Source: Briefly News