ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba discussed coalition negotiations in the City of Johannesburg

Mashaba also talked about what ActionSA felt about the African National Congress's proposal

South Africans weighed in on Mashaba's comments about the ANC and the state of coalition discussions

Herman Mashaba said that the ball was in the ACN's court when it came to coalition partners in Johannesburg. Image: Chris McGrath (Getty Images)/ @PSAFLIVE (X)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has placed the ball in the court of the African National Congress when it comes to coalition arrangements in the City of Johannesburg.

Mashaba made the remarks as the ANC convened a special sitting of its National Executive Committee to receive and assess a report from the party's coalition negotiation team. The mayoral council meeting, which was due to elect a new mayor, was deferred to a later date while deliberations continued.

ActionSA satisfied with ANC proposal

Mashaba said his party had no objections to the terms put forward by the ANC, but made clear that ActionSA would not pressure any party into a partnership.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"From our side, we're happy, and it is up to the ANC to really decide. But whatever decision that they take, we will respect it because we are not here to force anyone to coalesce with us," he said.

Despite that position, Mashaba cautioned that an ANC-DA alliance risked becoming one of the most unstable governing arrangements in the country's recent history. He added, however, that should such a coalition materialise, ActionSA stood to benefit politically heading into the 2029 general elections.

The ANC had not concluded its deliberations at the time of Mashaba's remarks, with the NEC still processing recommendations from its negotiating team. The outcome of that meeting is expected to determine which party ultimately partners with the ANC to form the City of Johannesburg's next administration.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users offered mixed views on the emerging coalition landscape.

Rob Horsfield wrote:

"The DA is working with the ANC in a lot of cities and towns. It's much better than an ActionSA and EFF and ANC coalition."

George Rademeyer commented:

"For a party that ended what, third or fourth, he's got way too much power during these negotiations."

Mista Timba argued:

"It will be ANC + DA. This is the only stable coalition around the country. Other coalitions will be total chaos and looting of municipalities."

John Dow raised a separate concern, writing:

"The ANC have rejected ActionSA's PR seats, and so it starts."

Source: Briefly News