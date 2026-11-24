Johannesburg mayoral hopeful Helen Zille spoke about the ongoing coalition talks ahead of the city's next council meeting

Zille expressed disappointment after the Democratic Alliance only won 91 of 270 seats in the elections, but fell short of a governing majority

South Africans pushed back sharply against her remarks, with many questioning the DA's own coalition record

Helen Zille expressed disappointment that the DA did not secure enough votes to lead the City of Johannesburg. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Johannesburg mayoral hopeful Helen Zille has criticised the proposed coalition between the African National Congress, ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party in Johannesburg.

The Democratic Alliance member argued that voters should have backed the DA instead of producing what she termed a "chaotic coalition."

Zille made the remarks while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the city's inaugural council meeting on Monday, 23 November 2026, a session that had already been postponed to 27 November ahead of the election of city leadership.

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"I wish the voters had taken a call not to vote for a chaotic coalition and consolidated their vote behind the DA," she said.

DA wins most seats but falls short of a majority

The DA emerged as the largest party in Johannesburg following the 4 November 2026 local elections, securing 91 of 270 council seats with 34.83% of the vote.

That result, however, left the party well short of the 136-seat majority required to govern outright, shifting the focus entirely to coalition negotiations. At the time of the inaugural meeting, the ANC had not yet confirmed which grouping it would support, leaving open the question of whether it would back the ActionSA, EFF and MK Party bloc or align with the DA to form an alternative majority.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba indicated that the ball was in the ANC's court, saying he would respect whatever decision the party took.

South Africans weigh in on Zille's comments

Zille's remarks drew swift and divided responses online. Several commenters questioned the consistency of her position.

Justice Seutloali wrote:

"But the DA is also in a coalition with the ANC. So, is working with the ANC only acceptable when the DA does it? Why is it considered wrong when others do the same thing, but acceptable when it is done by the DA? Is there one standard for the DA and another for everyone else?"

Shuaib Hoosain pushed back on the broader premise, writing:

"You can't dictate as to how and who people vote for. Hence, a democracy."

Puleng Wisber Makofane asked:

"Voters have spoken. What's special about the DA?"

Nhlanhla Mgidi added:

"The joy of trying to divide the black vote has been paused for now."

Willem Bezuidenhout offered a different take, writing:

"Voters are sorry that they voted for Mashaba; that is for sure. Time will tell."

Brian Kannemeyer commented:

"Voters are responsible for the choices they make. Now they must face the consequences."

Michael Beaumont names DA members ActionSA won't work with

Briefly News also reported that ActionSA's Michael Beaumont clarified that the party's coalition tensions are not with the DA as a whole.

The party's National Chairperson named Zille and Cilliers Brink as two members of the DA he believed had proven incapable of managing coalition arrangements.

Beaumont used an example of ActionSA Member of Parliament Athol Trollip advocating for working with the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay as proof of this.

Source: Briefly News