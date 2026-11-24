DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille posted a satirical graphic on X depicting ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba as the Springboks coach on 23 November 2026

The meme surfaced as coalition negotiations between the DA and ActionSA hit a deadlock over Gauteng's metropolitan municipalities

Both Zille and Mashaba took their oaths as Johannesburg councillors on Monday as the standoff over the city's leadership continued

Helen Zille roasted Herman Mashaba. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and @HermanMashaba/ X

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG — Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Helen Zille, took aim at ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba on Monday, 23 November 2026, sharing a satirical graphic on X that depicted him as the head coach of the Springboks.

According to The Citizen, the image, designed to resemble an SABC News broadcast, suggested Mashaba had secured the national rugby coaching role on the strength of his election performance. The meme went further, claiming Mashaba would only agree to face France if they dropped winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, in exchange for South Africa leaving out flyhalf Manie Libbok. After the SABC labelled the graphic as fake news, Zille used the moment to question who exactly was being arrogant.

Coalition deadlock fuels the tensions

The satirical post comes against the backdrop of a deepening standoff between the DA and ActionSA over control of Gauteng's metropolitan municipalities following the recent municipal elections.

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Mashaba, who led Johannesburg as mayor under the DA banner before breaking away to found ActionSA in 2020, put forward a condition for coalition cooperation: Zille and Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink would need to withdraw from their respective races in exchange for his own stepping aside in Johannesburg. DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis flatly rejected the proposal, characterising it as extortion and pointing to Zille's voter support as justification for her candidacy.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont hit back, accusing the DA of placing Zille's political ambitions ahead of the interests of Johannesburg residents.

Zille and Mashaba both sworn in as councillors

Despite the acrimony, both Zille and Mashaba were sworn in as Johannesburg city councillors on the same day the meme circulated, with negotiations over who will ultimately lead the city still unresolved.

The public back-and-forth between two of Johannesburg's most prominent political figures reflects the difficulty of building a governing majority in the city, where no single party commands outright control following the elections.

View the tweet on X here:

Herman Mashaba slams Helen Zille

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Mashaba’s heated exchange with Wayne Duvenage over ActionSA’s position in Johannesburg coalition politics.

Mashaba said the party would not be pressured by the DA, invoking its mandate to bring the Black majority into political decision-making. The dispute has renewed debate over his past with the DA and the role of race in coalition talks.

Source: Briefly News