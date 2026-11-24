DA Johannesburg Mayoral candidate Helen Zille defended privatisation during a media scrum in Johannesburg on 24 November 2026

Zille argued that competition among private suppliers drives down prices, pointing to Cape Town's private power producers as evidence

Her remarks drew sharp criticism from South Africans online, who questioned her claims using examples from banking and telecommunications

Helen Zille defended privatisation. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — DA Johannesburg Mayoral candidate Helen Zille has defended privatisation as a policy that benefits low-income South Africans, pushing back against critics who link the concept to apartheid-era economic exclusion.

Zille made the remarks during an impromptu press engagement on 24 November 2026, responding to a Newzroom Afrika journalist who pointed out that some political parties draw a connection between privatisation and harm to poor communities. Zille challenged the premise that privatisation widens inequality, arguing instead that it introduces competition which forces prices down.

"Privatisation brings down costs for the poor. Privatisation makes things more affordable," she told reporters.

She used Cape Town's energy sector as a supporting example, stating that private power producers feeding into the city's grid had made electricity more competitive and reduced prices for residents. The DA governs the City of Cape Town.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Her central argument rested on Eskom's performance as a cautionary example of state monopoly.

"The cost of electricity has increased 900% under Eskom's monopoly over the last 15 years because there was no competition," she said.

Zille added that prices would have been significantly lower had competition existed in the sector.

South Africans push back online

The video clip circulated widely on social media, drawing scepticism from several users who disputed her reasoning.

@Kgabo48649279 wrote:

"Look at network providers, is data cheap even though they are competing companies, banks their fees... Zille and her DA are crazy."

@Lodderman commented:

"What nonsense is this? Privatisation makes things expensive."

@ntulinicl said:

"It's a lie. No shareholder will accept a declining revenue in their books."

@Squirrel1980021 remarked:

"This one is not talking even though her mouth is moving. She is delusional."

@spher_95 added:

"Yoh!! DA almost took Joburg and they speak like this 😭"

Watch Zille's full response to journalists in the Newzroom Afrika clip:

Helen Zille stands firm on DA's Joburg ambitions

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Zille’s bid to secure the Johannesburg mayoral position, including the DA’s final offer to potential coalition partners and its readiness to serve in opposition.

With the city’s inaugural council sitting approaching, Zille said the DA would not give up on Joburg—even if rival parties reject its proposal.

Source: Briefly News