The African National Congress's Greater Johannesburg regional secretary, Sasabona Manganye, weighed in on who they want to work with

Manganye revealed that 18 of the 21 parties in the Johannesburg council have already agreed to work with the ANC to form a coalition government

South Africans weighed in on the remarks, with some welcoming the move and others questioning why some parties were excluded

The ANC’s Greater Johannesburg Region ruled out working with the DA and other parties when it comes to forming coalition governments in the city. @ANCJHB/ @CityofJoburgZA

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — The African National Congress's Greater Johannesburg Regional structure has formally excluded working with three parties in the city.

Regional Secretary Sasabona Manganye confirmed on 24 November 2026 that it was not interested in working with the Democratic Alliance, the Freedom Front Plus, and the African Christian Democratic Party in its proposed coalition government plan for the City of Johannesburg.

Manganye was unambiguous in stating the regional leadership's position:

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"In Johannesburg, the report we have submitted regarding the government we can form does not include the DA, the FF Plus, or the ACDP."

No leadership was elected during the inaugural council meeting on 23 November, after parties requested a postponement. The election of Johannesburg's mayor, deputy mayor, speaker, and chief whip has since been rescheduled to Friday, 27 November 2026.

ANC claims broad council support

Despite the DA emerging as the largest party in the 4 November 2026 local elections with 91 seats, the ANC — which secured 63 seats — claims it has assembled sufficient backing from other parties.

Manganye stated that 18 of the 21 parties represented in the 270-seat Johannesburg council have agreed to work alongside the ANC in forming a coalition government.

The council requires 136 seats for an outright majority. Alongside the DA and ANC, ActionSA holds 43 seats, the EFF 17, the MK Party 15, the IFP 7, the PA 5, the FF Plus 5, and Rise Mzansi 5, with smaller parties sharing the remaining seats.

Report submitted to the party's NEC

Manganye acknowledged a disconnect between the regional position and discussions taking place at a national level, where ANC leaders have held separate engagements with the DA.

"I know that national leaders have engaged the DA, and of course, if there is anything to take home from their engagement, they will brief us," he said.

"But at our level, we have never engaged the Democratic Alliance, and we are not interested in engaging the DA."

The regional coalition report has been escalated through the provincial structure to the ANC's National Executive Committee, which is expected to announce its final decision later this week.

How did social media users react?

Social media users reacted to the news with a mix of scepticism and commentary.

Anne-Marie Westraad said:

"Let the games begin. Those voting for ActionSA, the ANC, and the EFF will soon move to PE and Cape Town."

Taryn Sonnenberger Pidermann added:

"Biggest compliment to the DA and FF Plus ever."

Cheryl Zimri pondered:

"They are very scared of the DA. I wonder why."

Golden Zungu stated:

"I love that. I am waiting to see what changes and implementations they are going to make after they have control of Johannesburg and Tshwane Metros."

Phumelele Yabo suggested:

"The DA and FF+ must continue with a strong opposition strategy and implementation. The voters always remember."

Michael Beaumont names DA members ActionSA won't work with

Briefly News also reported that ActionSA's Michael Beaumont clarified that the party's coalition tensions are not with the DA as a whole.

The party's National Chairperson named Zille and Cilliers Brink as two members of the DA he believed had proven incapable of managing coalition arrangements.

Beaumont used an example of ActionSA Member of Parliament Athol Trollip advocating for working with the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay as proof of this.

Source: Briefly News