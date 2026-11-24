A DA-led coalition signed a governance agreement on Monday to take control of Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

The coalition includes the Freedom Front Plus, UDM, ActionSA, ACDP, and PAC, locking the ANC out of leadership

The incoming alliance identified water failures, sewage spills, and financial mismanagement as their most urgent priorities

The Da is leading parties in the Nelson Mandela Bay to push the ANC out. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — A Democratic Alliance-led coalition has formally signed an agreement to govern Nelson Mandela Bay, bringing together the Freedom Front Plus, UDM, ActionSA, ACDP, and PAC to displace the ANC from the metro. This was after the metro participated in the 2026 Local Government Elections on 4 November 2026.

According to TimesLIVE, the agreement was finalised and signed on Monday, coinciding with the inaugural sitting of the council. The move ends the tenure of former mayor Babalwa Lobishe and the ANC's hold on the municipality.

Coalition cites years of municipal decline

In a joint statement released on the day of the council sitting, the incoming alliance described a municipality burdened by unstable leadership, deteriorating water and electricity infrastructure, raw sewage spills, and years of neglected maintenance. The parties indicated they had drawn lessons from previous coalition arrangements, acknowledging that lasting governance requires member parties to resolve internal differences collectively and share responsibility over the full five-year term.

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The coalition argued that sustained continuity in leadership would allow the metro to plan long-term budgets, work through maintenance backlogs, and see infrastructure projects through to completion.

Immediate priorities and accountability pledges

Among the coalition's first-order priorities are stabilising water and electricity supply networks, containing sewage leaks, and restoring routine repair schedules that have reportedly lapsed under previous administrations.

The parties also committed to tightening financial controls, rooting out corruption, and opening municipal procurement and spending records to public scrutiny. They framed these measures as essential to rebuilding investor confidence and generating employment in the metro.

The coalition further pledged that all wards would receive equal attention and that residents would receive regular, transparent updates on work completed and projects facing delays.

The statement emphasised that the coalition's effectiveness depends on mutual respect and structured consultation among all member parties, regardless of their relative size within the alliance, as a condition for restoring public confidence in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

ANC rules out coalition with DA

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the ANC’s Greater Johannesburg coalition proposal and its decision to exclude the DA, FF Plus and ACDP. Regional Secretary Sasabona Manganye said 18 of the 21 parties in the city council had agreed to work with the ANC.

The DA won the most seats in Johannesburg, but the ANC says it has secured support from a broad group of parties. The final decision now rests with the party’s National Executive Committee, as the city prepares to elect its mayor and other council leaders.

Source: Briefly News