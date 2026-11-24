Princess Faku secured a second term as Buffalo City Executive Mayor despite the African National Congress holding only 42 of 100 council seats

The ANC swept all three top council positions, with Yomelela Tyali elected Deputy Mayor and Bongiwe Sauli taking the Speaker role

Residents of the metro weighed in on Faku's re-election as mayor, with many expressing disappointment in how coalition politics works

Princess Faku was re-elected as Buffalo City mayor, beating the UDM's Nqabayomzi Kwankwa. Image: @buffalo_insider

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

EASTERN CAPE — Princess Faku has been re-elected as Executive Mayor of Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, securing a second term for the 2026 to 2031 period.

The result was confirmed by the Buffalo City Metro Municipality's official account on X, following the inaugural council meeting.

Faku prevailed by 52 votes to 47, with ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) aligning with the ANC to secure her return to office. Her challenger, UDM candidate Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, had drawn support from the Democratic Alliance and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

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ANC sweeps top council positions

Beyond the mayoralty, the ANC secured the remaining two senior positions in the council as well. Yomelela Tyali was elected Deputy Executive Mayor, while Bongiwe Sauli won the Speaker position, defeating SACP candidate Xolani Malamlela in that contest.

The clean sweep of the top three positions gives the ANC firm institutional control of Buffalo City's governance structures. The outcome is notable given that the ANC does not hold a council majority. The party controls 42 of Buffalo City's 100 seats, leaving it nine seats short of the 51 required to govern independently.

How did residents react?

The result drew sharp criticism from residents on social media, many of whom questioned the role of coalition negotiations in determining outcomes.

@mr_ccee wrote:

"Buffalo City residents voted against the ANC's majority. Got Princess Faku back anyway. Same mayor, same coalition arithmetic, same failure on basic services. The ballot said change. The council said 'not today'. Tragic."

@Donald_Meek said:

"This is not the will of the people. It is the will of politicians inside Council. @IECSouthAfrica, why is it necessary to vote if things change behind closed doors? Maybe negotiations should be public."

@zibusiso431 added:

"What a sad day for Buffalo City! Incompetence being rewarded."

@prince_rulashe commented:

"This Coalition Politics is not working here in South Africa."

@Ndim_iMpondo questioned:

"The same one who knows nothing about service delivery?"

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Source: Briefly News