eThekwini Metro councillors were sworn in on Tuesday but voted to adjourn the first sitting before electing any office bearers

The ANC brought forward the adjournment motion, citing the need for more time to finalise coalition agreements with national leadership

MKP, which holds the largest share of council seats, backed the delay but cautioned that no party wanted an indefinite postponement

eThekwini still does not have a local government. Image: Roger de la Harpe/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — The first council sitting of the eThekwini Metro ended without the election of any office bearers on Tuesday, as political parties indicated that coalition negotiations were still not finalised.

According to SABC News, newly sworn-in councillors voted to adjourn the meeting shortly after taking their oaths, supporting a motion tabled by the African National Congress. Under post-election rules, parties have until Friday to constitute municipal councils and install their leadership.

Coalition agreement still being concluded

ANC regional coordinator Thanduxolo Sabelo explained that the party's national leadership needed more time to wrap up the coalition agreements before the council could proceed. He said discussions were progressing well but that more time was required to finalise the details and ensure a smooth process. Sabelo confirmed the ANC would not take its place in the opposition benches, adding that the party intended to occupy positions within the municipality's top four: mayor, deputy mayor, speaker, and chief whip.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party holds 86 council seats, the largest share in the metro, and is widely expected to form a governing coalition alongside the ANC and ActionSA.

MKP backs delay but warns against extended stalling

MKP Provincial Chairperson Willies Mchunu confirmed his party supported the motion to postpone the sitting, explaining that national leaders had not yet announced a formal agreement. Mchunu said the negotiators required space to bring the talks to a conclusion promptly. He stressed that no party was seeking an open-ended delay, noting that councillors were elected to serve residents and to demonstrate an ability to govern effectively.

The council is expected to reconvene before Friday's constitutional deadline, at which point Sabelo indicated a government would be formally established.

Polokwane sitting collapses

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the postponement of Polokwane’s inaugural council sitting after parties failed to agree on the municipality’s new leadership. The deadlock followed the November 4 local government elections, which left the 90-seat council without a single-party majority.

The council needs 46 seats for an outright majority, but the ANC won 37 and the EFF 17, leaving parties to negotiate a coalition. Despite repeated adjournments, councillors could not agree on a mayor, speaker or council whip, and a new sitting date has not been set.

Source: Briefly News