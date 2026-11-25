ActionSA's Joburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba addressed the media in Ekurhuleni on 25 November 2026 following coalition talks with the ANC

Mashaba said a deal had been reached in principle but expressed uncertainty over why the ANC had not yet signed

The statement came after the 2026 Local Government Elections left ActionSA and the ANC negotiating a potential coalition arrangement

Herman Mashaba is worried about the coalition deal with the ANC. Image: @HermanMashaba

Source: Twitter

EKURHULENI — ActionSA's Johannesburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba has indicated that a coalition agreement with the ANC is effectively in place, even as the party has yet to formally sign off on the deal.

Mashaba made the remarks at a press conference in Ekurhuleni on 25 November 2026, speaking to journalists following the 2026 Local Government Elections, which prompted coalition negotiations between ActionSA and the ANC.

Mashaba signals deal is done

Addressing reporters, Mashaba struck a measured tone, saying ActionSA did not want to project arrogance during the coalition process.

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"We are put into this environment not by ourselves. We are put into this environment by the voters, and we need to really respect them," he said.

He added that he was willing to allow the ANC time to hold internal discussions. However, he made clear that he believed both parties had, in substance, already agreed to the terms.

"I think in principle the deal has been reached, so I'm not really sure why they're taking that time to make sure that we can sign and move forward," Mashaba said.

ANC Yet to Formalise Agreement

The comments suggest that while ActionSA considers the negotiations concluded, the ANC's internal processes have delayed the formal signing of any coalition arrangement. Mashaba did not elaborate on the specific terms of the deal or the timeline within which he expected the ANC to respond.

The 2026 Local Government Elections produced a fragmented political landscape in several metros, requiring parties to enter negotiations in order to form stable governing coalitions. Johannesburg has been among the municipalities where post-election coalition talks have attracted significant public attention.Watch Mashaba speak on the ANC-ActionSA coalition deal:

ANC rejects Mashaba's PR seats offer

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the ANC in Gauteng rejecting Herman Mashaba’s offer to transfer ActionSA’s proportional representation seats in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni in exchange for an additional mayoral committee position.

The ANC said it could fill deputy mayor roles with its own ward councillors, while the SACP argued that PR seats cannot legally be transferred after an election. The decision comes as Mashaba is positioned to become Johannesburg mayor under a broader coalition agreement that excludes the DA.

Source: Briefly News