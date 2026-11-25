ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba Says Xolani Khumalo Will Become Ekurhuleni Metro's Deputy Mayor
- Herman Mashaba revealed that ActionSA's Xolani Khumalo is set to take up a senior position in the City of Ekurhuleni
- Khumalo's appointment would see him hold two roles simultaneously, with crime reduction at the centre of his mandate
- Mashaba noted that the coalition agreement is not yet finalised, with ActionSA waiting for one party to still sign
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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.
GAUTENG — ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has indicated that the party's Xolani Khumalo will become the Deputy Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni, while simultaneously holding the portfolio of Community Safety.
Mashaba made the comments as coalition talks take shape ahead of the municipality's 6th Administration Inaugural Council meeting on 25 November.
Mashaba told journalists during a press briefing at the OR Tambo Government Precinct Civic Centre Council Chambers that the arrangement was something the party was genuinely excited about.
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Khumalo tipped for dual role in Ekurhuleni
While he didn't give away details of the coalition agreement, Mashaba did let one thing slip.
"Our superstar, Xolani Khumalo, we'd like to see him as the deputy mayor. And he's going to head the police, which I think is really quite exciting."
Mashaba was direct about what Khumalo's appointment would mean for residents, particularly those involved in criminal activity.
"I'm giving them nice advice — please run before Xolani is installed, because when he comes, it's not going to be nice," he said.
"He's no longer just using cameras this time. He's going to use the state power to really deal with the criminality."
The statement is a reference to Khumalo's well-known background as a crime activist, during which he used surveillance and citizen reporting tools to document criminal networks in Johannesburg before entering formal politics with ActionSA.
Earlier, Mashaba said that a coalition agreement with the African National Congress was effectively in place, even as the party has yet to formally sign off on the deal.
Khumalo's cryptic post gets citizens talking
ActionSA's Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate posted a cryptic but fiery message on X as vote counting got underway.
Briefly News reported that Khumalo's post came a day after South Africans went to the polls on 4 November 2026.
Supporters flooded the comments section, with many already addressing him as the incoming mayor of Ekurhuleni.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za