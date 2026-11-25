The City of Ekurhuleni adjourned its inaugural council sitting on Wednesday without electing a mayor, speaker, or chief whip

No single party secured an outright majority in the 224-seat metro during the 4 November municipal elections, leaving coalition negotiations ongoing

Friday, 27 November marks the statutory deadline for the hung council to form a government before provincial intervention may be triggered

The inaugural Ekurhuleni council meeting was postponed with no leadership elected. Image: @City_Ekurhuleni

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — The election of Ekurhuleni's Executive Mayor and key council office-bearers has been postponed to Friday, 27 November 2026, after the municipality's inaugural council sitting concluded on Wednesday without forming a government.

The meeting was postponed to allow political parties to finalise coalition negotiations. No political party secured an outright majority following the 4 November municipal elections in the 224-seat metro.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) emerged as the largest party with 66 seats, followed by the African National Congress (ANC) on 59 seats, ActionSA on 40 seats, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party on 15 seats, and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on 14 seats.

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The rest of the seats are split between other parties.

Parties are at different stages of negotiations

DA mayoral candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane confirmed that talks with other political parties are still in progress. However, the various parties appear to be at markedly different stages in the process.

EFF Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini indicated his party had concluded its side of the negotiations.

ActionSA, for its part, said it had reached an agreement in principle with the ANC but was still awaiting the party's formal signature. The party indicated it had been ready to sign for more than a week.

Friday deadline looms for hung council

Friday's sitting carries significant weight. It represents the statutory deadline by which a hung municipal council must constitute its government, failing which the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) could intervene at provincial level.

Ekurhuleni is not alone. The City of Johannesburg has similarly deferred its mayoral election to Friday, while Tshwane's sitting is expected to proceed on Wednesday, 26 November.

How did South Africans react?

South Africans watching the coalition drama unfold online had mixed reactions.

@TheRealMoreki quipped:

"Ekurhuleni and Joburg postponing mayoral votes to Friday like two toxic exes stalling on who gets custody of a broken fridge."

@prince_rulashe expressed concern, writing:

"I don't know how to feel about the possible arrangement in the City of Ekurhuleni because residents clearly rejected the ANC, but it seems ActionSA and MK Party are bringing back the ANC coalition. Politics is not about the people, but power sharing and positions."

@BukenyaKabiito noted:

"I wanted to say earlier that if there is an adjournment in Ekurhuleni, as it was in Jozi, chances are ASA is no longer the kingmakers."

@DebbieBlane1 added:

"I’m enjoying the soap opera."

@gpreller asked:

"Is it another chapter of the same book and the same author? Sales of that book have been dwindling with each passing year."

Johannesburg City Manager warns of CoGTA intervention

In a related article, Johannesburg City Manager Dr Floyd Brink weighed in on what happens next after the inaugural council meeting was postponed

The election of the city's leadership was deferred to the next council meeting scheduled for 27 November 2026 after all 21 parties agreed.

Briefly News reported that South Africans weighed in on the city manager's comments that CoGTA could be asked to intervene.

Source: Briefly News