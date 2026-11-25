The Johannesburg High Court has ruled on Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela's expulsions from the uMkhonto weSizwe Party

The two were removed from the party in June 2026 on charges of gross misconduct, with Ndhlela losing his parliamentary seat as a result

Both had challenged their removals in court, arguing the party violated its own constitution by denying them a proper disciplinary process

The Johannesburg High Court declares Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela’s expulsions from the MK Party to be unlawful. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson (Getty Images)/ @NhlamuloNdhlela (X)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — The Johannesburg High Court has ruled that the uMkhonto weSizwe Party acted unlawfully when it expelled Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela, ordering the party to reinstate both members with immediate effect.

The ruling, handed down on 25 November 2026, marks a significant legal defeat for the MK Party leadership and reignites questions about Ndhlela's claim to his former parliamentary seat, which he lost upon expulsion.

They were expelled with immediate effect in June 2026, with the party's then-Secretary-General Sibonelo Nomvalo citing gross misconduct. He framed the decision as a disciplinary measure intended to demonstrate that the organisation was not what he described as a "family stokvel" exempt from internal rules.

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Why were they expelled?

The conflict between the two members and the party leadership came to a head in June 2026, following internal tensions that spilt into the public domain.

A key flashpoint was the death of MK Party MP Mzikayise "Muzi" Ntshingila on 4 June 2026. Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela faced accusations of transferring the ailing MP to a medical facility without notifying his family, and Zuma-Sambudla was separately reprimanded for publishing social media commentary that contravened explicit leadership directives.

Zuma-Sambudla had already resigned from Parliament before the expulsion, but Ndhlela's removal directly stripped him of his seat as a Member of Parliament.

Both individuals rejected the expulsions, contending that party leadership had orchestrated an unlawful purge outside the bounds of the MK Party's constitution. Their central argument was that neither received adequate notice nor was afforded a formal disciplinary hearing before being removed.

Source: Briefly News