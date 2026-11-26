ANC and DA Agree to Co-Govern in 16 Northern Cape Hung Municipalities After 2026 Elections
- The ANC and DA struck a coalition deal across most of the Northern Cape's hung municipalities following the 2026 local government elections
- ANC provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga revealed that the party's national executive committee approved the partnership with the DA on Monday
- Coalition talks between the ANC and the Patriotic Alliance collapsed over a disputed mayoral position in Dawid Kruiper Local Municipality
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NORTHERN CAPE — The African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance have agreed to jointly govern 16 of the 18 hung municipalities in the Northern Cape, following a breakdown in negotiations between the ANC and the Patriotic Alliance over a contested mayoral post.
According to News24, ANC provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga confirmed that the party's national executive committee granted approval on Monday for the provincial structure to enter into a partnership with the DA. Ngxanga described the decision as a difficult one, reached only after extensive engagement between the two parties. He also noted that the ANC respected the DA's autonomy and was not in a position to impose a uniform governing approach across all councils.
ANC-PA talks collapse over mayoral chain
The ANC had initially sought to govern with the PA, but those negotiations unravelled when both parties insisted on holding the mayoral position in the Dawid Kruiper Local Municipality, located in Upington. PA leader Gayton McKenzie made the party's position clear to supporters on Facebook, stating that the PA would not install an ANC mayor in Dawid Kruiper. As a result, McKenzie said his party would take up seats on the opposition benches in all Northern Cape municipalities, a notable shift given that the PA continues to partner with the ANC in Western Cape councils including Laingsburg, Theewaterskloof, and Prince Albert.
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DA to focus on procurement and transparency
In the two municipalities where the DA did not partner with the ANC, namely Gamagara and Nama Khoi, the party chose instead to align with smaller community-based organisations.
DA representative Veronica Schickerling outlined the party's priorities for the councils it will co-govern, citing fair procurement practices, stronger financial controls, improved revenue collection, and transparent appointments in municipal administration.
The 2026 Local Government Elections left the Northern Cape with 18 hung municipalities, requiring coalition arrangements to establish functional governance across the province.
ANC Johannesburg won't work with the DA
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the ANC’s coalition proposal for Johannesburg, including its decision to exclude the DA, FF Plus and ACDP. Regional Secretary Sasabona Manganye said 18 of the 21 parties represented in the council had agreed to work with the ANC.
The DA won the most seats, but the ANC says it has secured support from most of the council’s parties. The final coalition decision now rests with the ANC’s National Executive Committee, as Johannesburg prepares to elect its new leadership.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za