Ntsiki Mazwai has announced her formal resignation from the Land Party on 26 November 2026

The poet and activist served as the party's Johannesburg mayoral candidate in the recent elections

Mazwai's post sparked a wave of reactions online as social media users debated her decision

Ntsiki Mazwai has resigned from the Land Party, sparking a wave of reactions online. Image: @ntsikimazwai

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Poet and social activist Ntsiki Mazwai has formally resigned from the Land Party, weeks after contesting the 2026 Local Government Elections as the party's Johannesburg mayoral candidate.

Mazwai announced her departure on 26 November 2026 via a post on X, describing the move as closing one chapter while affirming her intention to continue her involvement in politics.

"While I have chosen to close this chapter with the Land Party, I remain committed to my political journey and look forward to the opportunities and possibilities that lie ahead," she wrote.

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From activist to candidate

Mazwai, known primarily as a poet and outspoken commentator, was unveiled as the Land Party's Johannesburg mayoral candidate on 8 July 2026.

The party, founded on 14 January 2019 by Gcobani Ndzongana following housing and land protests in Zwelihle, Hermanus, had reportedly courted her for approximately two years before she agreed to participate.

She had initially been reluctant, citing a distrust of politicians and a preference for remaining an observer, but eventually accepted after growing frustration with existing leadership and a desire to shift from commentary to direct action on issues including housing, service delivery, and support for low-income households. Her campaign emphasised cleaning up Johannesburg, affordable basic services, and local labour preferences.

The Land Party's performance in the November 2026 elections was difficult, with the party receiving approximately 614 to 622 votes across ward and proportional representation ballots in Johannesburg, translating to roughly 0.025% of the combined vote. The result yielded zero council seats out of 270.

Mazwai was dragged online after the poor performance.

How did South Africans react?

South Africans on X offered a range of responses to the news.

@Thabo_Tshisi wrote:

"Ignore these armchair critics; you took a step and a bold stand to fight for something and a cause. They don't even attend community forums and meetings, besides berating people on Twitter all day. Well done for this great effort and all the best for what lies ahead."

@Ntobeko_NES commented:

"Good candidate; the vehicle was the challenge. All the best going forward."

@Zamaswati_M was less sympathetic, writing:

"Resigned cause you didn't get even 1% of the votes."

@A_T_C_A asked simply:

"You giving up after one setback? Ai."

@SirMogatleNkau said:

"Ahhhh. All the best with all current projects and future endeavours, political or not."

@GeeLusapho questioned:

"And then we must take you seriously in everything else you do?"

Mazwai hits back at critics

Briefly News reported that Mazwai defended the Land Party after viral memes mocked the party over its Local Government Elections results.

Mazwai clarified that the Land Party only contested 6 of Johannesburg's 135 wards, not the full metro ballot during the elections.

The activist also raised serious concerns about alleged system failures at the IEC Results Operations Centre.

Source: Briefly News