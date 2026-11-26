ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba confirmed that a multi-party coalition deal was agreed for Gauteng's metros

The deal covers Tshwane, Johannesburg, and Ekurhuleni, and the coalition outnumbers the DA in each city

Mashaba confirmed that Dr Nasiphi Moya was set to return as Tshwane mayor under the arrangement

Herman Mashaba confirmed that a deal had been reached between the ANC, ActionSA, EFF and MK Party. Image: @HermanMashaba

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba confirmed on 26 November 2026 that a formal coalition agreement between the African National Congress, ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters, and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party is in place across all three Gauteng metros.

Speaking to reporters outside Tshwane House during the City of Tshwane's inaugural council sitting, Mashaba said that the coalition deal covers Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni in addition to Tshwane.

He added that under the terms of the Tshwane deal, Dr Nasiphi Moya is set to return as executive mayor, the EFF will take the deputy mayor position, and the ANC will assume the speaker role.

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Mashaba issues warning to coalition critics

Speaking in an assertive tone to reporters outside Tshwane House, Mashaba used the occasion to address those he described as opponents of democratic governance.

"The days of black people being oppressed by them, those days are gone," he said. "We've got the numbers, and we've really demonstrated that no one is going to govern us without getting our mandate."

He added that similar council proceedings would unfold in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni in the days following.

Coalition numbers across Gauteng's three metros

In all three cities, the combined coalition commands a majority over the Democratic Alliance. In the City of Johannesburg, where 136 seats are needed for a majority, the coalition holds 138 seats — comprising 64 from the ANC, 42 from ActionSA, 17 from the EFF, and 15 from the MK Party, against the DA's 91.

In Tshwane, 108 seats are required for a majority. The coalition controls 109 — made up of 48 ActionSA seats, 44 ANC seats, 13 EFF seats, and 4 from the MK Party — compared to the DA's 74.

The City of Ekurhuleni follows a similar pattern. A majority there requires 113 seats, and the coalition holds 128, drawn from 59 ANC seats, 40 ActionSA seats, 15 MK Party seats, and 14 EFF seats, against the DA's 66.

Mashaba blasts DA over legal threats

Briefly News reported that Mashaba publicly challenged the DA over its threat to pursue legal action against the City of Johannesburg.

The DA served City Manager Floyd Brink with a legal letter after he rejected a postponement request from Helen Zille.

The inaugural council meeting, scheduled for 23 November 2026, was set to decide who would lead Johannesburg in key positions.

Source: Briefly News