DA Federal Chairperson Helen Zille dismissed apartheid concerns while speaking outside the Johannesburg High Court on 25 November 2026

Zille's remarks came after arguments in a defamation case brought by EFF leader Julius Malema

The DA chairperson also weighed in on coalition negotiations in Johannesburg, targeting the ANC, EFF, MK and ActionSA

Helen Zille dismissed speaking to a DA supported. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Democratic Alliance Federal Chairperson Helen Zille has firmly rejected claims that the DA could reinstate apartheid, calling such suggestions "silly notions" and warning that those spreading them would be held accountable.

According to Sunday Times, Zille made the remarks to the media outside the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday, 25 November 2026, following court proceedings in a defamation case filed by Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.

Zille pushes back on apartheid claims

The DA chairperson was unequivocal in her rejection of the narrative, stating that the party had never moved to restore apartheid in any municipality it has governed. She also pointed to her own personal history, noting that she actively opposed the apartheid regime long before many of her current critics were born.

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"They can't keep lying about us and talking rubbish like that. We will never do that. We never have where we govern," Zille said.

She further argued that growing governance track record would speak for itself, and that public perception would shift as more South Africans witnessed the DA's performance in office.

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Zille accuses rivals of blocking DA from Joburg government

Beyond the apartheid debate, Zille turned her attention to the ongoing coalition negotiations in Johannesburg, where 270 councillors were sworn in on Monday. She accused the ANC, EFF, Umkhonto weSizwe party and ActionSA of coordinating efforts to exclude the DA from the governing administration.

"The DA as the largest party by a long shot, we should be in government, but the ANC, EFF, MK and ActionSA are desperate to keep us out," she said.

Zille contended that the opposition to the DA's inclusion in the coalition stemmed from concern over the party's capacity to deliver services and restore public confidence in city governance.

"They know we will make progress fixing Joburg and they know more and more people will see that we have no intention of bringing back apartheid," she added.

Coalition talks in Johannesburg remain unresolved as parties continue to negotiate the composition of the city's governing administration.

Zille dissapointed by coalition outcomes

Briefly News also reported that Helen Zille criticised the proposed coalition between the African National Congress, ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party in Johannesburg. The Democratic Alliance member argued that voters should have backed the DA instead of producing what she termed a "chaotic coalition."

Source: Briefly News