Dr Nasiphi Moya of ActionSA secured the mayoral seat in Tshwane on 26 November 2026

Moya received 115 votes against Cilliers Brink's 87 in the Tshwane Metropolitan Council vote

The result reflects a coalition arrangement that gave the ActionSA member a majority

ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya was elected Tshwane Mayor after beating the DA’s Cilliers Brink. Image: nasiphim (X)/ Cilliers Brink (Facebook)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Dr Nasiphi Moya of ActionSA was elected Mayor of Tshwane on 26 November 2026, defeating Democratic Alliance candidate Cilliers Brink in a council vote that confirmed a significant shift in the city's political leadership.

Moya secured 115 votes to Brink's 87 in the Tshwane Metropolitan Council, which comprises 214 seats and requires a minimum of 108 votes for a majority.

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How the coalition secured the majority

The vote outcome follows the 2026 local government elections, in which the DA emerged as the largest single party in Tshwane with 74 seats.

However, ActionSA, the African National Congress, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party formed a coalition bloc that collectively holds 109 seats, giving them a narrow majority in the council.

The 115 votes Moya received in the mayoral contest exceeded that bloc's combined seat count, suggesting that several smaller parties also backed the coalition's candidate.

Source: Briefly News