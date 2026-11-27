MK Party threatened to withhold support in Johannesburg after a deadlock over position allocations with coalition partners

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said his party was prepared to push ahead without the MKP if negotiations collapsed

The MKP's 15 Johannesburg councillors could prove decisive as the coalition sits just two seats above a majority

MK Party'S Bongani Baloyi (left) and ActionsSA's Herman Mashaba (left). Images: Operation Dudula and Sabelo Zuma

Source: Facebook

GAUTENG — Disagreements between uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) and its Gauteng coalition partners have deepened hours before councillors in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni are scheduled to elect their political leadership on Friday, 27 November 2026.

According to Sunday World, the dispute centres on the allocation of positions under the coalition's power-sharing arrangement.

MKP unhappy with positions offered

A source involved in the negotiations told the publication that the MKP was particularly unhappy about the decision to give the Johannesburg deputy mayoralty to the ANC. The party had reportedly pushed for its Gauteng leader, Bongani Baloyi, to fill that position.

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"The MK Party wanted the deputy mayor position in Johannesburg at all costs," the source said.

The party's grievances extend to Ekurhuleni, where it has allegedly not been offered any senior positions in the metro, including a seat on the mayoral committee responsible for finance.

Mashaba's response to the standoff

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was blunt about how far his party was willing to accommodate the MKP's demands. Speaking to media, he said the coalition partners had no intention of budging.

"If they pull out, that is fine with us because they came in with ridiculous demands and we told them they can go fly a kite," Mashaba said.

He confirmed the position allocations in both Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni would remain as agreed and that the MKP would not receive additional concessions.

Signs of strain appeared earlier in the week during the inaugural Tshwane council sitting on Thursday, where ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya was re-elected executive mayor. The coalition's vote count dropped by four between the election of the speaker and the mayoral vote, a discrepancy a source attributed to the MKP's four Tshwane councillors withholding support.

Moya received 115 votes compared to DA candidate Cilliers Brink's 87. The ANC's Naeem Patel won the speaker position with 119 votes, defeating DA representative Pogiso Glen Mthimunye and Freedom Front Plus candidate Willie Spies. The EFF's Omphile Maotwe was elected deputy executive mayor unopposed, and the ANC secured the chief whip role.

See video of Mashaba's response here:

MKP's position in Johannesburg

While the Tshwane outcome was not affected by the MKP's stance, the stakes are considerably higher in Johannesburg. The ANC, ActionSA and EFF together hold 123 of the 270 seats in the Johannesburg council, leaving them 13 short of an outright majority. The MKP's 15 councillors would push the combined total to 138, giving the coalition a slim two-seat margin.

In Ekurhuleni, the picture is different. The ANC's 59 seats, ActionSA's 40 and the EFF's 14 give the three parties 113 seats in a 224-member council, enough to govern without MKP support.

Herman Mashaba tipped for Johannesburg mayor

Previously, Briefly News reported that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba could be heading back to the Johannesburg mayoral office, with the MK Party reportedly set to claim the deputy mayor position under a proposed coalition arrangement that has yet to be signed. Sources close to the negotiations told reporters that parties have reached a broad understanding but must still resolve several outstanding matters before any deal is formalised.

Source: Briefly News