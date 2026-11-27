Dr Nasiphi Moya was re-elected as Executive Mayor of Tshwane at the city's sixth-term inaugural council sitting

During her acceptance speech, she made a direct personal commitment to residents about accessibility and accountability

Her words drew an outpouring of support from Tshwane residents across political lines on social media

Dr Nasiphi Moya made a personal pledge to Tshwane residents after securing another term as mayor. Image: Herman Mashaba

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Dr Nasiphi Moya has been re-elected as Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane, delivering her acceptance speech at the municipality's sixth-term inaugural council sitting on Thursday, 26 November 2026, at Tshwane House.

Addressing residents and council members, Moya used the occasion to outline her personal commitment to transparent, community-centred leadership over the next five years.

She beat Cilliers Brink to the seat thanks to a coalition agreement between four parties in Gauteng.

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Moya's pledge to Tshwane residents

In her speech, Moya reflected on her first term in office, describing direct engagement with communities as among its most meaningful aspects.

She committed to remaining accessible to residents, maintaining open dialogue even when conversations prove difficult, and providing honest progress reports, including on areas where the city falls short.

"I ask that you continue to hold me and the government I lead accountable," she said. "I also ask you to continue working alongside us."

Moya acknowledged that the incoming term would bring its own set of challenges, but expressed confidence in both the city and its people. She called on residents, businesses, and civil society to collaborate with government to restore pride in the capital.

"Let us continue the work of rebuilding our capital together," she said, closing her address.

Residents react to Dr Moya's re-election

The speech drew widespread praise on social media, with residents from different political backgrounds expressing support for Moya's re-appointment.

@TybaldMM wrote:

"You did not just restore dignity, and dignity to the political landscape within Tshwane. You restored hope to millions of Tshwane."

@ReubenPhala1, who described himself as an ANC voter, said:

"Well, my ANC vote was on the condition that they put you as mayor. I have never been so satisfied with my vote since Mandela. You're not from my party, but I certainly am very proud to have you as mayor."

@wandy_motlhamme commented:

"When someone says you can hold me accountable, my vote was well donated"

@KeteRals offered congratulations while raising practical concerns:

"As you enter office, please look at collapsed projects and revive them."

@Marupin82983629 added:

"Good luck, my mayor, and please don't forget to hold accountable our ward councilors who just earn money for doing absolutely nothing for the community. I thank you"

Tumisho Masha celebrates Dr Moya's victory

Briefly News reported that actor Tumisho Masha took to X to celebrate Dr Moya after she was sworn in at Tshwane House in Pretoria.

The swearing-in ceremony on 26 November 2026 marked the start of the sixth council administration for the City of Tshwane.

A coalition of ActionSA, the ANC, the EFF, and the MK party then voted in new council leadership following the ceremony.

Source: Briefly News