Pepper spray was released inside the Vereeniging City Hall during an Emfuleni Local Municipality council sitting

The disruption marked the third consecutive time the council failed to complete its sitting, following violence and a medical postponement

An Afrika Mayibuye Movement councillor said threats of disruption had been reported beforehand, but no preventive action was taken

Pepper spray was released during the latest Emfuleni council meeting. Image: @EmfuleniLM

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — A pepper spray attack brought an Emfuleni Local Municipality council sitting to an abrupt halt, sending councillors and members of the public rushing out of the Vereeniging City Hall coughing and choking. Police subsequently entered the building to assess the situation.

The failed sitting marks the third time the newly constituted council has been unable to complete its proceedings. The first attempt, on 23 November, collapsed into disorder when tables were overturned, and the municipal manager was driven from the hall by members who objected to one of his rulings.

A second sitting, scheduled for 26 November, was postponed after the municipal manager could not attend due to a medical matter.

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Why the Emfuleni sitting matters

The urgency of the council's business stems from a legal deadline.

Under the Municipal Structures Act, a newly elected council must elect a speaker at its first sitting by 27 November. With three consecutive sittings having failed, the municipality now risks provincial intervention if order cannot be restored in time to complete the vote.

The stakes are heightened by the political landscape within the municipality. Following the November 2026 local government elections, Emfuleni operates as a hung council, with 90 seats in total and a majority threshold of 46. No single party secured enough support to govern alone.

The Democratic Alliance emerged as the largest party with 37 seats and has since announced a coalition agreement it says gives the bloc a one-seat majority of 47 seats. That coalition combines the DA's 37 seats with five from the Freedom Front Plus, two from Active Citizens of South Africa, and one seat each from the African Transformation Movement, Afrika Mayibuye Movement, and DITAU.

The African National Congress holds 22 seats, the Economic Freedom Fighters six, and several smaller parties share the remainder.

Threats reportedly went unheeded

Speaking to eNCA, an Afrika Mayibuye Movement councillor said the disruption did not come as a complete surprise.

The councillor stated that members of the movement had received advance warnings that the sitting would be targeted and had reported those threats to the relevant authorities. According to the councillor, no action was taken in response before the meeting began.

Source: Briefly News