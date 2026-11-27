Helen Zille has shared her thoughts on the incoming coalition in the City of Johannesburg

The Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate warned that it would be difficult to hold together

Zille also addressed whether the DA could enter government in Johannesburg during the next five years

Helen Zille raised concerns about the coalition that is poised to take over Johannesburg. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Helen Zille has expressed serious reservations about the long-term stability of the coalition expected to govern the city.

Speaking to reporters at the inaugural sitting of the city's council on 27 November 2026, Zille said she was not confident the incoming administration would hold together over the full five-year term.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg mayoral candidate attributed her scepticism to the sheer size and complexity of the coalition being assembled.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"Whatever coalition comes up is going to be a very large and complex one, and coalitions are deeply difficult to manage," she said.

"It's going to be the devil's own difficulty to try and keep this coalition together, whichever one it is."

Zille questions the incoming mayor's leadership style

Zille went further, raising concerns about the character of the person set to lead the coalition.

Without naming the individual directly, she said she could not imagine a coalition "led by a person who is not exactly known to be a democrat and careful listener to other people's points of view" lasting the distance.

She expressed frustration that the DA had not been placed in a position to secure either an outright majority or a smaller, more manageable coalition arrangement.

DA's chances of entering Joburg government

When asked by reporters whether a door remained open for the DA to enter Johannesburg's government within the current term, Zille said the possibility was real and likely.

"Yes, of course. And it's very likely that we will," she said, suggesting the complexity and internal tensions within the governing coalition could eventually create an opening for the party.

Zille disappointed by coalition outcomes

Briefly News also reported that Helen Zille criticised the proposed coalition between four parties that would take over the City of Johannesburg.

The African National Congress, ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party were reported working together.

The Democratic Alliance member argued that voters should have backed the DA instead of producing what she termed a "chaotic coalition."

Source: Briefly News