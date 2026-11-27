The DA made a significant shift in its position, offering the mayoral seat to the ANC in eThekwini

DA provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson wrote to ANC's Mike Mabuyakhulu outlining the new proposal

The latest offer comes as parties work to finalise coalition agreements following local government elections

DA leader Geordin Hill Lewis (left) and ANC SG Fikile Mbalula (right). Images: @MYANC/X and Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — The Democratic Alliance has proposed handing the mayoral position in eThekwini to the African National Congress as part of an effort to break the deadlock in coalition negotiations in the municipality.

Under the arrangement put forward by the DA, the ANC would occupy the mayor's office, the DA would take the deputy mayor role, and the Inkatha Freedom Party would hold the Speaker position. The DA also requested the chief whip position as part of the deal.

DA provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson set out the proposal in a letter to ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial task team convenor Mike Mabuyakhulu.

The DA said they have always placed itself as a party of reason and compromise, especially in a coalition environment.

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" Understanding that these values need to be expressed in the eThekwini Municipality, the DA has taken the decision to donate the position of mayor to the ANC, with the DA accepting the position of deputy mayor and the IFP occupying the position of Speaker," Macpherson wrote.

DA shifts from earlier stance

The proposal marks a notable departure from the DA's previous position, in which the party had insisted on holding the mayoral post or walking away from the negotiations entirely.

The party indicated it had reconsidered its stance in light of the seat distribution within the municipality. The ANC currently holds 57 seats in eThekwini, compared to the DA's 37 seats, a gap that the DA acknowledged as a basis for adjusting its demands.

On the allocation of portfolio responsibilities, the DA proposed that positions be distributed proportionally among coalition partners, arguing that such an approach would ensure a fair division of responsibilities across the parties involved.

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Proportional representation as the basis for power sharing

The DA's shift towards proportional representation as a guiding principle reflects the broader challenge of forming functional coalitions in municipalities where no single party commands an outright majority.

Parties in eThekwini continue to work towards finalising coalition agreements in the wake of the local government elections, with the latest DA proposal representing one of the more concrete steps taken towards reaching a settlement.

MK Party and ANC seal the deal in eThekwini

Previously, Briefly News reported that the MK Party and ANC reportedly concluded a coalition agreement in eThekwini, with the MK Party set to take both the mayoral and deputy mayoral positions. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said his party's negotiations were still ongoing and that he had not been informed of any concluded deal. Deep divisions emerged within the ANC over the coalition direction, with one insider warning that eThekwini would be "destroyed under MK".

Source: Briefly News