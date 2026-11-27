Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party secured the eThekwini mayoral seat on 27 November

The African National Congress and ActionSA backed the MK Party candidate despite the Democratic Alliance's offer

The DA had offered to give the ANC the mayoral seat as part of a coalition that also included the Inkatha Freedom Party

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party's Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi was elected as eThekwini Mayor. Image: @MandaKhoza

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — The uMkhonto weSizwe Party's Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi has been elected Mayor of eThekwini for the 2026 to 2031 term following a council vote on 27 November 2026.

Phakathi secured 139 votes against the Democratic Alliance's Haniff Hoosen, who received 75. The result represented a decisive outcome, with Phakathi drawing support from both the African National Congress and ActionSA in addition to his own party's backing.

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ANC backs MK Party despite DA offer

The vote came after a notable political development earlier in the day, in which the DA offered the ANC the mayoral seat in eThekwini. The ANC rejected that offer and instead threw its weight behind the MK Party candidate, contributing to Phakathi's comfortable margin of victory.

The coalition between the MK Party, ANC and ActionSA proved decisive in determining the outcome of the contest. The result cements the MK Party's influence in eThekwini, one of South Africa's largest metropolitan municipalities, as it enters a new five-year governance cycle.

Source: Briefly News