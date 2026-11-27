The MK Party secured the mayoral seat in Msunduzi following a council vote on 27 November 2026

Mervyn Dirks defeated a DA candidate in a closely contested ballot that also produced spoilt papers

The vote follows the November local government elections that left Msunduzi without an outright majority

MK Party’s Mervyn Dirks elected new Msunduzi mayor. Image: @GagasiFMNews/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL — The MK Party's Mervyn Dirks has been elected mayor of Msunduzi Municipality after winning a council vote held on Friday, 27 November 2026, in what marks a significant political shift for the KwaZulu-Natal municipality.

Mervyn Dirks received 53 votes during the sitting, outpacing Democratic Alliance councillor Thami Sithole, who drew 24 votes. Three ballot papers were spoilt during the process.

Msunduzi mayoral race outcome

The vote followed the 4 November 2026 local government elections, which left Msunduzi without any single party holding an outright majority. The result triggered coalition negotiations and set the conditions for the leadership contest that ultimately delivered the mayoral seat to the MK Party.

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He is set to lead Msunduzi Municipality for the next five years as the new administration takes shape.

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New council speaker also elected

During the same sitting, ANC councillor Khulekani Msomi was elected as the new Msunduzi council speaker, securing 55 votes. Together, the two appointments represent a sweeping change in the municipality's top leadership structure.

The dual outcome signals the nature of political alignment that emerged from coalition discussions following the November elections, with the ANC and MK Party sharing key positions in the council's new hierarchy.

MK Party's Phakathi elected eThekwini mayor

In other news, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party's Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi has been elected Mayor of eThekwini for the 2026 to 2031 term following a council vote on 27 November 2026. Phakathi secured 139 votes against the Democratic Alliance's Haniff Hoosen, who received 75. The result represented a decisive outcome, with Phakathi drawing support from both the African National Congress and ActionSA in addition to his own party's backing.

MK Party and ANC seal deal

Briefly News also reported that the MK Party and ANC reportedly concluded a coalition agreement in eThekwini, with the MK Party set to take both the mayoral and deputy mayoral positions. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said his party's negotiations were still ongoing and that he had not been informed of any concluded deal. Deep divisions emerged within the ANC over the coalition direction, with one insider warning that eThekwini would be "destroyed under MK".

Source: Briefly News