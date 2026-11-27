ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba reclaimed the Johannesburg mayoralty seven years after he resigned from the role in 2019

Despite finishing first with 34.83% of the vote, the Democratic Alliance was locked out of executive power across all three Gauteng metros

ActionSA assumed the mayoral seats in Tshwane and Johannesburg thanks to a coalition with other parties

ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba beat Helen Zille to win the Johannesburg mayoral seat. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson (Getty Images)/ @PSALIVE (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has been elected Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, returning to the city's top office more than seven years after stepping down from the position in 2019.

The 27 November 2026 council vote delivered Mashaba 170 of the 270 votes cast, against 97 for Democratic Alliance candidate Helen Zille.

How Mashaba secured the mayoralty

Mashaba's return comes under markedly different political circumstances from his first term, when he governed the city as a DA mayor with Economic Freedom Fighters support.

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This time, ActionSA originally anchored an unlikely multi-party bloc alongside the African National Congress, the EFF, and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

The coalition's formation was not without turbulence, as the MK Party reportedly tabled new demands. Mashaba publicly dismissed these as "ridiculous demands" and stated that MKP would "not get a cent out of what we had offered them" regardless of pressure applied.

The DA finished the election as the largest single party with 34.83% and 91 seats, but could not assemble a governing majority. ActionSA, which placed third with 16.26% and 42 seats, leveraged its kingmaker position to secure the executive mayoralty.

ActionSA governs two Gauteng metros

The same provincial alignment that produced Mashaba's election also secured ActionSA's hold on Tshwane, where Dr Nasiphi Moya retained the mayoralty. Across all three Gauteng metros, the DA was excluded from executive power despite finishing as the single largest party in each municipality.

Source: Briefly News