The Democratic Alliance has vowed to hold the new eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality administration accountable

The African National Congress, ActionSA, and uMhonto weSizwe Party joined forces to exclude the DA in the city

Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi of the MK Party was elected mayor after defeating the DA's Haniff Hoosen by a wide margin

The DA's Haniff Hoosen vowed to hold the new eThekwini administration, led by Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi of the MK Party, accountable. Image: @Logic_Malinga (X)/ Tabloid Newspapers

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — The Democratic Alliance has pledged to operate as a forceful opposition in eThekwini Municipality after the African National Congress and ActionSA aligned with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party to shut the DA out of the city's governing administration.

The inaugural council sitting took place on 27 November 2026, following the 4 November local elections, which left the 223-seat eThekwini council hung, with 112 seats required for a majority. The MK Party secured the most seats with 86, trailed by the DA on 57, the ANC on 37, the IFP on 15, ActionSA on 7 and the EFF on 4.

eThekwini's new leadership confirmed

Under the arrangement between the MK Party, the ANC, ActionSA and supporting smaller parties, Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi, the MK Party's national chairperson, was elected mayor after defeating DA candidate Haniff Hoosen by 139 votes to 75.

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The ANC's Thabani Nyawose was re-elected as council speaker with 139 votes, while MK's Thabani Luthuli was elected deputy mayor with 137 votes. ANC councillor Regina Lesoma was named Chief Whip of the eThekwini council.

DA caucus leader hits out at ANC

Hoosen, who leads the DA caucus, revealed that his party had extended an offer to the ANC to form a stable coalition and was even willing to cede the mayoral seat to the ANC despite holding more council seats than any other opposition party — all in an effort to prevent the MK Party from taking control.

"The ANC had a choice between stability and chaos, and it chose chaos," Hoosen said, accusing the aligned parties of handing the metro to a grouping he claims disregards the courts and the Constitution.

With the DA now sidelined from the city executive, Hoosen said the party's 57 councillors would pursue an aggressive oversight role, monitoring all city spending, contracts and hiring decisions through oversight bodies and legal action. The DA also indicated it would review its broader participation in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial coalition in light of the ANC's decision.

"Our commitment to the people of eThekwini does not end today. If anything, we are more determined to hold the city executive and officials to account, and come 2031, the residents will have the final say," Hoosen said.

Reactions to the developments were mixed on social media

Mhlonishwa Buthelezi wrote:

"We love the MKP, but if they do nonsense, they should be arrested. We don't care about the name, we want service delivery and accountability."

Elisha Singh commented:

"Pietermaritzburg and Durban might very well be doomed to more of the same or even worse, as coffers will likely be raided and accountability will almost certainly be dodged."

Sduu Duma was sceptical of the DA's opposition pledge:

"They've been an opposition for years now, kanti what have they been doing?!"

Neo Smith added:

"R200 million later. The DA has to accept its place in society. It's nothing more than a minority party, and it always will be."

MK Party and ANC seal the deal in eThekwini

Previously, Briefly News reported that the MK Party and ANC reportedly concluded a coalition agreement in eThekwini.

According to the agreement, the MK Party was set to take both the mayoral and deputy mayoral positions in the city.

Deep divisions emerged within the ANC over the coalition direction, with one insider warning that eThekwini would be "destroyed under MK".

Source: Briefly News