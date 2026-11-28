ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was elected Executive Mayor of Johannesburg on 27 November 2026, defeating DA candidate Helen Zille by a wide margin

Mashaba immediately instructed the city manager to convene emergency Sunday meetings with Johannesburg Water and City Power officials

The new mayor announced he would release a full 100-day service delivery plan on 4 December 2026

ActionSA leader and Jhb mayor, Herman Mashaba. Images: HermanSPMashaba/Facebook

Source: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG — Hours after being sworn in as Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba wasted no time before turning to the city's most pressing service delivery failures, ordering emergency meetings with water and electricity officials to take place that same weekend.

Mashaba, the ActionSA leader, was elected mayor on 27 November 2026 following a council vote in which he secured 170 of 267 valid votes, comfortably defeating Democratic Alliance nominee Helen Zille, who received 97 votes. His return to the mayoral seat, which he previously held from 2016 to 2019, was backed by a coalition comprising ActionSA, the ANC, the EFF and the MK Party.

Mashaba's first orders as mayor

Posting on X shortly after his election, Mashaba announced that his opening move in office was to instruct the city manager to arrange meetings with the management of both Johannesburg Water and City Power on Sunday morning, together with relevant senior officials.

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Addressing the council chamber, Mashaba was direct about the scale of the problem.

"There are residents across Johannesburg who have gone days, even weeks, without water. This is simply unacceptable," he said.

He added that he wanted clear answers by Sunday on what was going wrong, what had already been done to address the situation, and where his administration needed to intervene urgently.

On the electricity side, he was equally firm.

"Just as we cannot accept residents going without water, we cannot accept them being left in the dark by endless electricity outages," Mashaba said.

Watch Mashaba deliver his first address as Joburg mayor:

Residents respond to Mashaba's pledge

The post attracted significant attention online, drawing over 80,000 views, 470 replies and 4,900 likes within hours. Residents used the thread to raise additional service delivery concerns, including drainage flooding and waste collection failures.

@MoyaProf wrote:

"Urgent meeting on Sunday morning, because essential services cannot wait for Monday. Thank you, Mr Mashaba; love this."

Mashaba replied:

"No time for resting, Prof! The residents of Joburg deserve immediate reliable solutions."

@sile_siba asked:

"Please also look into the drainage system, Ntate Mashaba. The consistent flooding is getting out of control."

@Sekhukhune9 raised a separate issue:

"Mr Mashaba, could you please also deal with refuse services? I am in the South of Jhb, and Pikitup has not collected refuse in the past two weeks."

The mayor responded to both residents, confirming refuse collection was also a top priority and pointing to a comprehensive plan he intends to present on Friday, 4 December 2026.

The ANC's Adolph Vhonani Marema was elected Council Speaker with 171 votes, while Thapelo Radebe was named deputy mayor and Nomoya Mnisi whip of council.

More on Johannesburg coalition politics

Source: Briefly News