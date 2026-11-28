Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi spoke on the sidelines of the Johannesburg council sitting on 27 November 2026, explaining why the DA was left out of governing coalitions across Gauteng's major metros

Lesufi pointed to personal attacks during the DA's election campaign, including billboards featuring his face and protesters blocking his office, as evidence of the party's conduct

ActionSA's Herman Mashaba was elected Executive Mayor of Johannesburg with 170 votes, defeating DA candidate Helen Zille in the 270-seat council

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi. Images: PanyazaLesufi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

GAUTENG — Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi publicly defended the ANC-led coalition that shut the Democratic Alliance out of the Johannesburg mayoralty on 27 November 2026, arguing that the DA brought the outcome on itself through its conduct during the provincial election campaign.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Johannesburg council sitting, Lesufi told Power 98.7 that the DA's behaviour — which he described as a campaign built on insults — left the ANC with little choice but to look elsewhere for governing partners.

Why Lesufi says the DA lost out

Lesufi cited what he called personal attacks against him during the campaign, including DA-linked billboards displaying his face and a visit by the former mayor of Tshwane, who he alleged brought people to his office to block the entrance. He added that smaller parties had also been targeted with messaging telling voters not to support them.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"They disqualified themselves. We didn't disqualify them," Lesufi said.

He also pointed to the DA's conduct during a Constitutional Court ballot case as a further reason for the breakdown in trust.

"The conduct that they demonstrated, it was quite clear that indeed they were riding over the back of the ANC to achieve certain goals," he said. "So we had to pause, reflect and say, is it a partner that you can work with?"

Watch the full Lesufi interview that sparked the debate:

The coalition that locked the DA out

The November 2026 local government elections left no party with an outright majority in Johannesburg, Tshwane, or Ekurhuleni, despite the DA finishing as the largest single party in all three metros. The ANC subsequently anchored a broad coalition pact — reportedly dubbed "Operation KZO" — with ActionSA, the EFF, the MK Party and several smaller parties.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was elected Executive Mayor of Johannesburg with 170 votes against the DA's Helen Zille. Under the same coalition arrangement, ActionSA's Nasiphi Moya was allocated the Tshwane mayoralty, while the ANC secured Ekurhuleni.

Lesufi said the ANC was satisfied with the coalition it had assembled, noting that ActionSA joined through a formal agreement and that the MK Party had already been working with the ANC in the province.

The DA subsequently condemned the arrangement as a "Coalition of Chaos," accusing its rivals of prioritising political survival over service delivery, and confirmed it would take its place on the opposition benches.

South Africans weighed in on Lesufi's comments on the X page:

@MajolaMt24494:

"Hundred percent agree with you, ntate Lesufi. DA won't blame others; they must blame themselves."

@Mngqusho_:

"This Grootman is killing the ANC."

@Riggas007:

"He will regret 😂 we all know ASA will do a better job than ANC ever did, which will cause more ANC voters to migrate to ASA"

@Lindo_sixa:

"ANC is dwindling under his leadership."

@JohnBusani28342:

"We will vote for DA in 2029; you must just admit that ANC is dead @Lesufi, you always coming back through the back door, not because people love you. ANC is the most hated party in South Africa."

More on Gauteng coalition politics

Source: Briefly News