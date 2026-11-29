MK Party leader Jacob Zuma announced his daughter, Thuthukile Zuma, would take on a senior leadership role within the party on 27 November 2026

Thuthukile had recently resigned from the ANC's Johannesburg Regional Executive Committee following misconduct allegations linked to her public activism

South Africans took to social media to question whether the MK Party was becoming a family enterprise under Zuma's leadership

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma and his daughter Thuthukile Zuma. Images: Thuthu_Zuma/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — MK Party leader Jacob Zuma has appointed his daughter, Thuthukile Zuma, as the party's acting secretary-general and directed that she be deployed to the National Assembly as a Member of Parliament, with both appointments taking effect immediately.

The announcement was made on 27 November 2026 and reported by media outlets. Party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu, who was reaffirmed in his role alongside the appointments, said Thuthukile brings a background in political activism and administrative experience in organisational leadership. He added that her parliamentary deployment was intended to strengthen the MK Party's caucus in the National Assembly. Lindiwe Mtshali was confirmed to remain in position alongside Thuthukile's appointment.

Thuthukile's exit from the ANC

The appointment comes weeks after Thuthukile resigned from the ANC's Johannesburg Regional Executive Committee on 10 November. Her departure followed misconduct allegations relating to her participation in a picket protesting the Democratic Alliance's inclusion in the Government of National Unity, which took place during an ANC National Executive Committee meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

In her resignation letter, she disputed the charges, arguing that no constitutional provision defined her public comments or conduct as misconduct. She also alleged she was being treated as an agent of her parents, Jacob Zuma and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. She maintained at the time that stepping down was not an admission of guilt and that she remained a committed ANC member.

See Thuthukile Zuma's X post below:

South Africans react to the Zuma family move

The appointment drew sharp reactions on social media, with many questioning the optics of a party leader elevating his own daughter to a senior post.

@Shenge Sondiya wrote:

"It should be called 'umkhonto kaZuma'."

@Liz Rudy commented:

"That's how we roll in SA. Government positions are a family affair."

@Bro Mike Mike said:

"The chief is busy with changing the political party into the Royal party."

@Mokhutši Maepa added:

"The family project. It's going to be chaotic in coalitions where MKP is featured."

@Marvin Higa wrote:

"Like I always say, it's not a political party; it's a Zuma legacy."

@Noreen Lekha remarked:

"Well done to our voters. You secured a very tight family kingdom."

@Francois Coetzee said:

"Cadre employment continues. Who would've predicted this?"

@Oreentse Ramatsa questioned:

"I hope hardworking members of the MK party are celebrating now. From ANC to MK with a parliamentary candidate without canvassing for the party?"

Not all responses were critical. @African TRUTH wrote:

"Well-done baba Msholozi; this is women empowerment."

@Joseph Lucky Khumalo posted in support:

"#UMkhontowesizwe #gwazamkhontogwaza #votemk2029."

More stories on Jacob Zuma and the MK Party

Briefly News recently reported that the Johannesburg High Court declared Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela’s MK Party expulsions unlawful.

recently reported that the Johannesburg High Court declared Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela’s MK Party expulsions unlawful. Louis Liebenberg wants Jacob Zuma and General Mkhwanazi to testify in his defence in a major diamond investment fraud case, with South Africans weighing in.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma poked fun at Julius Malema over his reaction to Ntsiki Mazwai’s resignation from the Land Party after its poor election result.

Source: Briefly News