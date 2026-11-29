DA stalwart Helen Zille appeared at a party for DA members days after losing the Johannesburg mayoralty race to ActionSA's Herman Mashaba

The 74-year-old shrugged off critics with a margarita in hand and posted a cheeky caption that set social media alight

Zille vowed to keep fighting and predicted the new ruling coalition in Joburg would not last long

Helen Zille sipping a margarita. Images: helenzille26/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Helen Zille was not drowning her sorrows. She was sipping a margarita and telling the world she was "cruisin' nicely."

The Democratic Alliance stalwart, 74, made a playful appearance at a gathering of DA members on 28 November 2026, days after losing the Johannesburg mayoralty race to ActionSA's Herman Mashaba. Rather than retreating from the public eye, she showed up, pulled a funny move for the camera, and raised her margarita glass with a grin.

Her Instagram caption did the rest:

"Season two loading…" alongside an hourglass emoji, a phrase many read as a pointed nod to Mashaba's return to the mayor's chair.

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How Mashaba won the Joburg mayor race

The DA emerged as one of the largest parties in the City of Johannesburg polls but fell short of an outright majority. That opened the door for Mashaba to stitch together a coalition with the ANC, EFF and MK Party, along with more than a dozen smaller parties, handing ActionSA control of the metro.

Zille did not walk away. She was subsequently sworn in as a proportional representation councillor and made clear she had no intention of abandoning Johannesburg. In a separate post, she told supporters she would continue "fighting for you – all the way" and dismissed Mashaba's broad alliance as a "coalition of chaos."

Zille's message to Mashaba and his allies

Speaking to The Common Sense earlier in the week, Zille was direct about where she believed things were headed. She predicted the ruling coalition would fracture under its own weight and said Mashaba had a "date with destiny" at the 2029 polls. Her parting shot:

"This is only the end of the beginning. We are into the next round."

The video of her relaxed, margarita-in-hand moment struck a nerve online, drawing a wave of responses from South Africans who found her attitude refreshing.

Watch her party appearance below:

South Africans react to Helen Zille's response

@helenzille26:

"We are cruisin' nicely! Season 2 loading..."

@thisismfundo1:

"Nah man Helen is the coolest politician, say whatever you say 💙"

@rozay_kietas_07:

"Helen showed them flames single-handedly! They literally had to form coalitions just to beat her. SIES! 😂"

@hemzo__:

"Dont be surprised if Helen is South Africa's next PRESIDENT 🐐🐐🐐"

@mukobe_n:

"Cllr Otta 🔥🔥🔥 my GOAT 😂😂😂"

@rubysables:

"Im not into politics but I like her 😅"

@mr_zwane:

"😂😂😂 Season 2 please!!! Love you Helene."

@tyra_hudson_:

"Dont stop 🧡🔥we believe in you ❤️🔥"

@kimberly_kristen_smith:

"Glad you okay mama ❤️❤️❤️"

More stories on Helen Zille and Johannesburg politics

Briefly News recently reported that Helen Zille raised concerns about the incoming Johannesburg coalition, warning that it could struggle to stay together.

recently reported that Helen Zille raised concerns about the incoming Johannesburg coalition, warning that it could struggle to stay together. Helen Zille lost her court battle against EFF leader Julius Malema and was ordered to pay his legal costs after making corruption allegations against him.

Helen Zille amused South Africans after scratching out her name on a council chamber nameplate, with social media users joking about her supposed “stage name”.

Source: Briefly News