Herman Mashaba built a business empire from scratch before he ever set foot in politics

South Africans were divided over whether his entrepreneurial background qualifies him to lead Johannesburg

Mashaba returned as Johannesburg mayor after securing 170 votes against the DA's Helen Zille

ActionSA leader and Joburg mayor, Herman Mashaba. Images: HermanSPMashaba/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Long before Herman Mashaba became a politician, he was spending his days selling goods from the boot of a car and dreaming of something bigger.

Mashaba, 67, grew up in poverty in Hammanskraal after being born there on 26 August 1959. He began his working life in modest roles: a clerk at SPAR in Pretoria, followed by a stint at Motani Industries, before moving into commission-based direct sales between 1981 and 1983. He had attempted to study toward a Bachelor of Administration at the University of the North in the late 1970s, but political unrest in 1980 cut those plans short. He never returned to complete the degree.

What he did instead was build a company.

From a R30,000 loan to a haircare empire

In February 1985, Mashaba co-founded Black Like Me in Ga-Rankuwa with a R30,000 loan. The brand grew into one of South Africa's most recognisable black haircare companies and became the foundation of his business reputation. He later established Lephatsi Investments in 2002, which ran until 2016 and covered a broad range of sectors including property, construction, financial services, insurance brokerage, security, transport and logistics, cleaning services, and mining and energy.

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Alongside his business work, Mashaba served as chairman of the Free Market Foundation between 2012 and 2014, championing free-market principles. He also authored two books: Black Like You in 2012 and Capitalist Crusader in 2015. In 2013, the Central University of Technology in the Free State awarded him an honorary Doctorate in Business Administration.

It was only in 2014 that he stepped into formal politics.

Mashaba returns as Johannesburg mayor

On Friday, 27 November, Mashaba was voted back into office as Johannesburg mayor, securing 170 votes against the DA's Helen Zille, who received 97. The win came through a coalition with the ANC, EFF and MK Party. He had previously served as mayor from 2016 to 2019 under the DA before resigning amid an internal dispute over race, and later founded ActionSA in 2020.

Celebrating on X, Mashaba pledged to tackle the city's water and electricity crises head-on, with plans to review financial operations and hold urgent meetings with Johannesburg Water and City Power management.

The news sparked a lively debate online about whether formal qualifications matter in public leadership.

South Africans weighed in on a Facebook post:

@Nzuza Zanele:

"Building something out of nothing really does build the character."

@Kirsten Ehmke:

"Dont worry about Qualifications, can get the job done? Or is it just more of the same?"

@Robert Shabangu:

"Not salesman but entrepreneur."

@Dees Govindasami:

"In S.A. one does not need qualifications."

@Rentia Du Toit:

"I notice he is going to spend a lot of his time in the streets identifying problem areas. Not much work to be done as Helen Zille already highlighted all the problems for him."

@Mikhael Christos:

"His achievements are enough to respond to your curiosity."

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Source: Briefly News