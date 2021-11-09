Experts have reported that the more people get vaccinated, the less severe the fourth wave in December will be

The Minister of Health has said that he is embarrassed by the high number of South Africans choosing to not get vaccinated

South Africans have tweeted their opinion on the predicted fourth wave and many do not believe it will really happen

PRETORIA - There has been an increased number of reports that South Africa will experience a fourth wave of COVID-19 in December. According to experts, the more South Africans get vaccinated, the milder the next wave will be.

In the six months since South Africa started its COVID-19 vaccine rollout 23.1 million people have had one dose of the vaccine and 13 million South Africans are fully vaccinated.

News24 reports that Joe Phaala, the South African Minister of Health, made an announcement that current projections show that if 70% of South Africans over 50 receive the vaccine before the fourth wave sets in, then this wave should not be as severe as the last.

How vaccines lessen the blow of a fourth wave

Phaala declared that vaccines are life-saving tools that will eliminate COVID-19. He added that with the mutation of different variants people need to get vaccinated to protect themselves, IOL reports.

“We are not oblivious to the fact that we are not yet out of trouble. The virus is still in our midst and every day we record a number of infections,” Phaala said.

The Health Ministers said that we are fortunate to have access to vaccines, as many neighbouring countries are struggling to secure stock. Phaala expressed that in light of these circumstances he feels embarrassed that many South Africans refuse to get vaccinated and likened them to ungrateful children.

South Africans react to fourth wave predictions

@KKook1321 asked:

Explain to us how they know that a forth wave is coming? If so, then masks, social distancing and lockdowns are useless.

@sabza1_za said:

"Here we go, so y'all have got instructions to promote fourth wave now, elections are over . Y'all don't want us to enjoy our December holidays in peace nxa."

@KumiKaZi_ believes:

"4th wave from where? There was no Corona when campaigning was going on, now all of a sudden there's Covid cases daily, just around the time government needs to drop state of disaster because they can't continue to control our lives."

@Tembalethutele said:

"But due to elections, the wave was postponed. Now it's Baaack!"

Covid-19 vaccine vouchers for over 60's

Earlier Briefly News reported that the South African government has decided to incentivise adults over the age of 60 when they get their jab.

In the last 24 hours, approximately 33 000 people in the country have gotten the coronavirus jab, which misses the mark President Cyril Ramaphosa had placed to vaccinate at least 300 000 people per day.

Adults over the age of 60 will be given a grocery voucher of R100 when they get their first jab administered in the month of November.

