Haibo: Siya Kolisi Signs Fan’s Bum after Victory over Scotland

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi went above and beyond for a passionate fan by signing his bottom

The fan was dressed in nothing but a pair of patriotic underpants wanted to get Siya's attention

The fan got that and more as Siya signed his bum without a moment's hesitation to the delight of rugby fans all over the world

Following the Springbok's display of domination against Scotland, fans were over the moon.

Despite the chilly temperatures one fan was kitted out in nothing more than the iconic undies decorated with the South African flag.

Siya Kolisi has shown why he is the greatest rugby captain alive. Photo credit: @Ruggerperv

Source: Twitter

While Siya Kolisi was taking a selfie with a fan's phone he noticed an excited fan dressed in nothing but the undies.

With zero hesitation, Siya leapt over the barrier and immediately signed the fans bum on the patriotic underpants.

Fans loved the iconic moment and took to social media to react

@DONCRICKET:

"Gotta love @SiyaKolisi - the People’s Captain…and playing PROPER RUGBY Rugby football at the moment…! Well played."

@RugbyJOE_UK:

"Springboks captain Siya Kolisi takes the time to sign a fan’s budgie smugglers after their win over Scotland."

@SaffasRugby:

"Siya Kolisi has changed the dynamic of South African rugby and his leadership has been paramount to his performance."

