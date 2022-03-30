Pre-sentencing reports indicate that the NSFAS thief, Sibongile Mani should not be in jail due to overcrowding

The evaluation was conducted by a member Department of Correctional Services probation officer and a social worker

Despite this, East London regional court magistrate, Twanette Olivier said that Mani is not a victim in this case

EAST LONDON - An assessment has determined that National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) thief, Sibongile Mani is not suitable for prison since she is not a danger to others.

The news emerged after an evaluation was conducted by Department of Correctional Services probation officer, Unathi Mahlanyana and social worker, Phathiswa Vuza in pre-sentence reports.

News24 reports that the verdict was due to prisons being overcrowded and that Mani should rather be sentenced to supervised community service.

The Walter Sisulu University education honours degree student was sentenced to five years imprisonment for spending more than R800 000 in NSFAS funds. In 2017, more than R14million was transferred into her student account rather than the R1400 due to her.

According to TimesLIVE the East London regional court magistrate Twanette Olivier said that Mani was not a victim and a suspended sentence was not appropriate.

South Africans have mixed reactions on the matter

@Mukelan09105705 commented:

“This was pure theft. Justice has been served. I don't understand why someone can spend money that does not belong to them.”

@IamGamaneGama posted:

"I'm still asking myself, how do you steal money in your account? Like it's deposited to you. You didn't ask for it."

@Ddawg86 commented:

"This is a bad precedence that means if anyone accidentally transfers R500 into your account and you chow it u will have a criminal record."

@Thabangmafela_ shared:

“The sentencing is biased and so unfair. They should have given her a suspended sentence at least, not 5 years’ imprisonment. Sibongile Mani is not a thief. What happened to NSFAS/Intellimali officials who deposited the money?”

@JasonKhumalo2 posted:

“You can’t be convicted of a ‘mistake’. “

@BlackHa31522761 said:

“She should’ve thought of that before splurging on cell phones, weaves and champagne.”

@ntombz7 commented:

"It's not like she broke into a bank."

@OG_FatTony shared:

"The person that sent that money to Sibongile did not commit a crime though, you do not commit theft by ‘error/mistake’, it must be intentional. If the intention was to steal that cash using Sibongile, she was at leverage to reveal that information and have them arrested too."

@Xolani5555 posted:

"She can't even tell where are all those fleshy staff she bought with that money. A pardon comes when an offender seek for it with explanations like: Why did I do it, What has changed that u think u were wrong, What are u going to do about it. Unfortunately she pleaded not guilty."

High emotions in court as Sibongile Mani gets sentenced to 5 years in prison for theft of R800k NSFAS funds

Briefly News also reported that the East London Magistrate's Court sentenced former Walter Sisulu student Sibongile Mani to five years in prison for the theft of more than R800 000 that was erroneously deposited into her account.

At the time of the theft, NSFAS had accidentally deposited R14 million into her account instead of the R1 400 that was meant to be her monthly allowance.

Emotions ran high in the courtroom with Mani, her family and friends crying after Magistrate Twanette Olivier stated that Mani would be serving time in prison and would not be granted a suspended sentence as per her legal team's request, according to TimesLIVE.

