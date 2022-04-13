A resolutory way to deal with illnesses and aliments is through medical marijuana and the first of its kind has opened in the country

THC Pharmacy is registered with the South African Pharmacy Council and the health department

The cannabis company hopes to remove the stigma that is attached to using the drug and educated users

GAUTENG - South Africa’s first legal medical marijuana dispensary, THC Pharmacy, has lit up the industry. The business is registered with the South African Pharmacy Council and the health department and is situated in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

CEO of THC Africa Kyle Brocklebank explained there is a doctor available who will prescribe a specific cannabis strain based on the individual’s needs.

South Africa's first medical marijuana company has opened its doors in the country. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

He said that the pharmacy will remove the stigma of smoking “dagga” and educate the public on how to use the plant, according to TimesLIVE. Customers are also advised on how to become legal medicinal marijuana users.

Meanwhile, Africa’s first blank-check company Cilo Cybin has an interest in purchasing companies in the cannabis industry. The Founder of South Africa’s Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical Ltd Gabriel Theron said the company recently was the first to acquire rights to grow, process and package cannabis products, Business Tech reported.

Social media users react to medical marijuana

@thecalmprince said:

“I just wish the government could go to the former homelands and see how much potential this plant has for alleviating poverty. They should establish a value-chain that unlocks the economy in those rural disadvantaged areas.”

@nicholasWkiama commented:

“SA is a middle economy country and if they did the research and found its true, am sure they would have by now already funded a cure since they have the money. I would like to know the SA firm or medical institute that did this research.”

@thebaldrasta posted:

“Medical Marijuana is legal in Israel, Lesotho, Malawi, Zambia, Malta. Medical and recreational marijuana is legal in Canada, Uruguay. South Africa is leading the path in another dimension.”

Rwanda plans to grow medical marijuana and export it to other nations

Briefly News also reported Rwanda has given the go-ahead for the production of medical marijuana strictly for export only. This is to infiltrate the growing markets in the United States and the European Union, even though it's still illegal to use at home in the country. The consumption of marijuana is illegal in Rwanda.

However, the production and export of medical cannabis has been allowed by the government. They stressed that this did not mean that they would change the local laws around the consumption of the drug.

A statement by the Rwandan government said:

"Rwanda will begin to receive applications for licenses from interested investors for this high-value therapeutic crop."

Source: Briefly News