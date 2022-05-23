Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said she does not plan to die prematurely following her death of her three predecessors

Phalatse made the comments while speaking at the funeral service of former mayor Mpho Moerane

She said the deaths of the mayors were scary but she was strongly warned to avoid thinking about death

JOHANNESBURG - Mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse told mourners at the funeral of her predecessor Mpho Moerane that she does not plan to die anytime soon. Her comments follow growing concerns for her safety after three mayors of the city died within a year.

Moerane succumbed to his injuries, at the Milpark hospital on Wednesday 18 May, from a car accident. He was laid to rest in Alexandra on Sunday 22 May.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said she will not entertain thoughts of death. Image: GCIS/Flickr & @mphophalatse1/Twitter

Phalatse said she received a strong warning to not entertain thoughts of death but rather speak of life. She commented on the deaths of the three mayors prior to her and said it is scary that the statistics suggest that she would be next, TimesLIVE reported.

Phalatse added that she trusted God will protect her. Soon after Geoff Makhubo was elected as mayor, he died from Covid-19 complications and Jolidee Matongo was killed in a car accident last September.

The Premier of Gauteng David Makhura said Moerane was a great leader and added that the country belongs to law-abiding citizens of the country, according to Eyewitness News.

Social media reacts

South Africans weighed in on the death of the previous mayors and

@khuzumdumo commented:

“It's a death seat that one.”

@KgomotsoTlhapan posted:

“This is one dangerous position I must say. She now has to live her life looking over her shoulders. This is madness. Whoever is behind these killings is definitely out for blood and won't stop until his demands are met.”

@sk_gee said:

“Tell them Mphoza that you already broke the circle, first you're not from the other political party, second, you're a female and last but not least you're here to serve not to steal.”

@llalaphoshoko added:

“Obviously, I was going to be worried if I were her. In linear equations, two points are enough to draw conclusions. Here, there are three.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns former Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Moerane’s death following car crash

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported, the death of former Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Moerane has sent shockwaves through the country with many offering condolences to his family. He was involved in a car crash last week and succumbed to his injuries at the Milpark Hospital on Wednesday night 18 May. Moerane was running for the position of African National Congress Gauteng chairperson which was set to take place next month.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was among those to offer sympathies and said he will miss Moerane’s contribution to the ANC and the development of Johannesburg. The details surrounding the former mayor’s funeral are still to be finalised. The spokesperson of the family Mike Maile told SABC News that his family waited at his bedside until his final moments.

