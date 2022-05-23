Businessmen Nicky Oppenheimer and Douw Steyn , along with their families , were placed on the UK Sunday Times Rich List

UNITED KINGDOM - Two South African businessmen made it onto the United Kingdom’s Sunday Times Rich List for 2022. The list is updated on an annual basis.

Billionaire Nicky Oppenheimer, who is known for his role in the diamond and mining industries, along with his family, was placed 24th on the list. Insurance billionaire Douw Steyn and his family were named 84th on the rich list.

South African billionaires Nicky Oppenheimer and Douw Steyn were placed on the UK's top 100 rich list. Image: Darryl Hammond/You and Huisgenoot & Brigitte Weidlich/AFP

Oppenheimer’s fortune is worth about R129 billion. TimesLIVE reported his fortune grew by R1.3 billion since the last list was published.

At the time, Oppenheimer was placed 31st on the Sunday Times rich list. Meanwhile, Steyn is worth R42 billion and his fortune increased by R991 million. Last year, he placed 79th on the list.

Mzansi unimpressed

South Africans took to social media

@kunta_j said:

“If these people are supposed to be South Africans what the hell are they doing on the #British rich list? We can't have foreigners owning our mineral resources and wealth.”

Ike Monametsi commented:

“These are the individuals who can create firms and millions of jobs for the people, not these politicians who are stealing from the government public funds through irregular tenders.”

Musa Waka Maluleke posted:

“Our landlords.”

Lefa Moleli added:

“The real South African government.”

Strive Masiyiwa overtakes Patrice Motsepe, now one of the richest people in Southern Africa

In a related matter, Briefly News Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa has overtaken Patrice Motsepe as the richest black person in Southern Africa. He added $1.7 billion (R27 billion) to his fortune in 2022 alone. Motsepe has been considered the richest black person in Africa since 2008. Masiyiwa's nett worth now stands at $4.4 billion (R69 billion).

The recent increase in Masiyiwa's net worth is attributed to the increase in the share price of his telecom company Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. However, Forbe's still places Motsepe ahead of Masiyiwa, according to Business Insider. Masiyiwa announced that he was retiring at the age of 61 but still retains his stake of over 50% in his telecoms company.

