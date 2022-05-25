Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is investigating Home Affairs officials who were involved in the Bushiri saga

Motsoaledi said the investigations are being conducted to finalise disciplinary hearings for those involved

The Home Affairs minister said that the Hawks is investigating some of the matters relating to the Bushiri family

JOHANNESBURG - Investigations are underway to uncover officials from Home Affairs who were involved in issuing permanent residency permits to Shepherd Bushiri and his family. Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said the investigations are being conducted to finalise disciplinary hearings for those involved.

The Chief Director for Permitting Ronney Marhule was dismissed for recommending that the Bushiri family be granted permanent residence permits by the Department of Home Affairs. He was found guilty of gross dishonesty, gross negligence and non-compliance with the Immigration Act.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaled is investigating department officials who were implicated in the Bushiri saga. Image: @psbushiri2/Twitter & Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press

The minister said the matter involving senior members has been finalised. Motsoaledi said four other junior people who were involved in the Bushiri matter are still going through the process. According to SABC News, the Hawks is dealing with some of the matters relating to the Bushiri family.

Earlier, the department also highlighted how Bushiri illegally used church tithes and an aircraft to obtain permanent residency in the country. The self-proclaimed prophet used the bank account of the church for his application in 2016 and did not have a nett worth of R12 million.

Sunday World reported that his permanent resident status was unlawfully authorised, along with applications for refugee status.

Home Affairs finally axes senior official who granted Bushiri and wife SA permanent residency after delays

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Department of Home Affairs has made the decision to dismiss senior official, Ronney Marhule, who approved self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's permanent residency in 2019. In a statement issued by Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday, Marhule who was the chief director at the time was found guilty of two counts of misconduct concerning dishonesty and negligence.

According to News24, Marhule's disciplinary hearings were conducted for almost a year following his attempts to stop the hearings by approaching the Labour Court and the Labour Court of Appeal on three occasions.

