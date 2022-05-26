A former KwaZulu-Natal mayor, Sagadava “Manna” Naidoo, was shot dead and found in a cane field in the north of Durban

The 74-year-old victim was reported missing a day earlier after his family noticed that his home on Panere Farm was unlocked

Naidoo's white Toyota Hilux, firearms and house keys were also stolen during the alleged farm invasion

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

VERULAM - The body of a former KwaZulu-Natal mayor was found in a cane field in the Canelands area, Durban on Thursday 26 May. The victim, 74-year-old Sagadava “Manna” Naidoo was reported missing on Wednesday.

Following a search conducted by police, security and members of a community policing forum, his body was discovered with several gunshot wounds.

A former KZN mayor was found riddled with bullets in a cane field. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA said Naidoo, who was the former mayor of Verulam, was allegedly the victim of a farm invasion. Balaram said the victim’s white Toyota Hilux and firearms were stolen, TimesLIVE reported.

The victim’s family contacted Rusa after Naidoo’s home on Panere Farm was unlocked. According to The South African, his house keys were also taken. A motive for the incident has not yet been identified.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Condolences pour in

South Africans were up in arms over the death and mourned the loss of the former mayor:

Lawrance Tlhowe said:

“KZN, a beautiful province with extreme levels of political violence...what will it take for this to stop and people start building peaceful communities that are productive… I mean, murdering a person for money is terrible.”

Lungisani Sele wrote:

“I think a referendum should be held on the death penalty issue. For I think the death sentence can help in deterring such killings.”

Elekanyani Mauba posted:

“KZN is like our mini-US. Gun violence day and night.”

PO TE GO commented:

“Our leadership is very sleeping on these killings.”

Nozipho Cele added:

“I was hoping for good news. What a sad and tragic ending. Crime in this country is just getting worse by the minute. May he rest in peace.”

Domestic worker and gardener arrested for murdering missing man,78, found buried in his garden

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 78-year-old man who was found buried in his garden in Cresta, Johannesburg. A gardener and domestic worker were supposedly in on the murder and are among those who were arrested. The man was reported missing over the Easter weekend after a tenant had not seen him for a few days.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said investigations revealed that the victim’s car, a white VW Polo, was spotted driving around the city and there was activity on his bank cards. Police connected the employees and the other two suspects to the case. According to SAPS, the suspects also pointed out where the victim’s body was buried.

Source: Briefly News