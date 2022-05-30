The African National Congress national executive committee has plans to improve the state of Eskom and prevent blackouts

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress national executive committee has implemented an integrated resource plan to improve Eskom’s performance.

The NEC has committed to ensuring the country is no longer subjected to power cuts by creating a relationship with the private and public sectors.

ANC plans to improve Eskom's performance through an integrated plan. Image: Jaco Marais/Die Burger & Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

An ANC media dialogue, focused on economic transformation and battle ideas, was held at the Luthuli House on Sunday 29 May. NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi said there is a need to reflect on what is being done on EIAs. Eyewitness News reported the ANC plans to motivate the exploration of mineral and gas resources.

Kubayi said there is a need to pay attention to the transmission and demand sides of electricity stabilisation. She said there needs to be a critical discussion on how the ANC will help deal with the issues at Eskom.

According to Kubayi, loadshedding is crippling the country. She added that Eskom’s performance, operationally and financially needs to be improved, News24 reported. Kubayi said the electricity procurement in terms of the Integrated Resource Plan has to improve.

SA weighs in

Social media users react to the ANC’s proposal and are outraged by the comments:

Peter Lever said:

“Never too late to start. I have no doubt that they really do want to improve the supply of electricity. However, I doubt that they have the competence to do so.”

Savvas Nathaniel wrote:

“The ANC destroyed this entity just like all the other state-owned entities. How do they intend to fix it?”

Dintsi Mphahlele commented:

“Forget it you’ve just destroyed our country . You unreliable organization you found electricity working good and there was no loadshedding before you come in.”

Wendy Isaacs added:

“What a joke they destroyed Eskom with Corruption and sabotage?”

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter says he’s tired of hearing loadshedding jokes, slams trolls and “armchair critics”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the CEO of Eskom Andre De Ruyter slammed trolls and “armchair critics” and said the power utility has been mismanaged over the past 15 years. He said South Africans need to accept the reality that Eskom was badly neglected and mistreated to the point of almost collapse.

De Ruyter said the organisation was completely hollowed out by corruption. During an interview with eNCA, the CEO said:

“There are many armchair critics who delight in being very clever and style themselves as energy experts, but, with respect, I don’t think they have the full appreciation of the challenge the job entails.”

Source: Briefly News