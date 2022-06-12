A currency shake-up might take place if inflation continues to rise in South Africa according to a study conducted by the South African Reserve Bank

However, the results of one study has shown that South Africa is not ready for a R500 banknote at this stage

A R10 coin could be brought in at this point but the South African public are not at all keen on a new coin being introduced

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank is conducting research into coming currency changes to help with the rising rate of inflation that is affecting millions of South Africans.

One of the plans on the table is to get rid of the R10 banknote and replace it with a coin and bring in a R500 note.

The results of the latest study have revealed that a R500 is not necessary at this time and will only be brought in when the highest denomination note, the R200 note, is the most circulated note. This is not the case yet in South Africa.

However, there is evidence that a R10 coin is a feasible economic solution, but South Africans are not keen on a new coin.

Currently, R100 notes are the most popular banknotes in circulation in the country. Before any changes are made the SARB would need to consider a number of factors such as e buying power of the rand, the general trend of inflation, and public perception according to Business Tech.

