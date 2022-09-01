Health Minister Joe Phaahla visited the Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital to assess the impact of the protests

During his visit, members of Operation Dudula and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had another violent stand off

Police arrested members of the Red Berets after using a stun grenade to break up the violent chaos between the groups

PRETORIA - Health Minister Joe Phaahla’s visit to the Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital was marred by angry members of Operation Dudula and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Thursday, 1 September. His visit to the hospital came amid violent clashes between the two groups over their different opinions on foreign nationals being treated.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla visits Kafalong Hospital amid Operation Dudula and EFF clash. Image: Leila Dougan & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

While Phaahla was inside the hospital with its CEO Sello Matjila, members hurled stones and empty bottles at each other. According to TimesLIVE, amid the violence, the members also used a sjambok, and Dudula members set fire to an EFF flag.

Members of EFF also demanded that police stationed at the facility arrest Dudula members. The hospital has engaged with security and police officers to ensure the safety of those accessing its facilities.

Police arrested some members of the Red Berets after using a stun grenade to break up the chaos. The minister was visiting the hospital to assess the impact of the protest that have been ongoing for the past week.

Operation Dudula has been stationed outside healthcare facilities to prevent suspected foreign nationals from accessing medical care. They were allegedly determining who could receive treatment based on their skin complexion.

The Department of Health cautioned those threatening health workers and patients and said it works closely with law enforcement agencies. News24 reported the department condemned the protests preventing people from accessing health facilities based on nationality, the colour of their skin and the language they speak.

