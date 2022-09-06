A 21-year-old man who was allegedly caught raping a goat was beaten to death by a mob of angry community members

KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the man sustained injuries to his head and face

The man allegedly attempted to break into the goat's owner's house, who is a 61-year-old woman, before raping the animal

KWAZULU-NATAL - A 21-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by an angry mob that claimed they caught him red-handed raping a goat.

A 21-year-old man was killed in an act of mob justice after he was caught raping a goat. Image: Fani Mahuntsi & Stock image

The incident occurred in the rural village Qwayinduku, near Mtunzini, and police are investigating a murder case.

Provincial Police Spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the goat’s owner, a 61-year-old woman, was awoken after her bedroom window was broken. She warned the would-be intruder that she had a bush knife and would use it if he entered her house.

The woman then heard her goat crying and alerted her son, who was asleep in another house. The 21-year-old was caught by the son allegedly raping the goat, according to News24.

The woman’s son alerted community members, who allegedly beat the man to death. Ngcobo said police found the man with head and face injuries upon their arrival, and he was declared dead on the scene.

Provincial Social Development Spokesperson Mhlaba Memela told TimesLIVE that immoral conditions and lack of moral fibre in society are rife. Social workers plan to visit the woman to assess her condition.

South Africans react to the case of mob justice:

@K_KGETHO said:

“We have lost it, this rape issue is now getting out of hand.”

@biccapital wrote:

“Animals are not exempt from the wrath of monsters. How many goats, sheep, chicken, etc we eating that have been raped?”

@Mushiyeni5 posted:

“Raping animals isn’t cool nor raping of any kind. Wish they have handed him over to the police so that he can repent from his evil ways.”

@Libra01819187 added:

“What type of human beings are roaming around on this continent.”

Source: Briefly News