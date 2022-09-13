Economic Freedom Fighters Leaders leader Julius Malema took Kenny Kunene to court for a R1 million defamation lawsuit

Malema claims that Kunene's comments that Malema was "an irritating cockroach" were dehumanising and constituted hate speech

The judgement in the defamation lawsuit has been reserved, but Kunene said he would not pay the R1 million Malema is demanding

JOHANNESBURG - The leader of the Red Berets, Julius Malema, took Kenny Kunene to the Johannesburg Equality Court on Monday, 12 September, because Kunene called Malema an irritating cockroach last year.

Julius Malema took Kenny Kunene to the Johannesburg Equality Court over comments Kunene made about Malema being "an irritating cockroach". Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images & Lucky Nxumalo/City Press

Source: Getty Images

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy chair said Malema was a cockroach during an eNCA interview last year when Kunene was responding to Malema calling PA leaders "Bhantinti" (convicts).

Kunene said:

"When I am done I will deal with that little frog … [EFF leader] Julius Malema is an irritating cockroach that I must deal with publicly. When I meet him I want him to tell me I am a convict to my face."

Kunene has not retracted his statement, nor has he apologised for it.

Malema argued how his former-ally Kunene's use of the word has caused him harm and affected him. SABC News reported that Malema is suing Kunene for R1 million.

Kunene insisted that he would not apologise for calling Malema a cockroach, nor would he pay the R1 million that Malema was demanding.

According to Daily Maverick, papers submitted by Malema's counsel claim that the word cockroach is dehumanising and constitutes hate speech.

The judgement for the defamation case again Kenny Kunene has been reserved.

South Africans weigh in on Malema's defamation case against Kunene

South Africans are fed up with Malema's shenanigans, with some social media users claiming he is wasting the court's time.

Here are some comments:

@SbewuThaPrince said:

"Our courts are busy with serious crimes"

@x_koveni claimed:

"Julius must grow up"

@markasferreira joked:

"Might be tough proving Julius has 6 legs."

@willdav49462260 pointed out:

"Ah shame did he hurt his feelings calling him that it’s fine when malema calls other people names and sing kill the farmer what goes around comes around!"

@bontletse commented:

"These ppl are wasting our time taking each other to court really."

@NsquaredNN added:

"Julius o rata drama sies. He didn't have a comeback for Kenny, now he takes him to court."

