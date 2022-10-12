A teacher who inappropriately harassed a student at Eldora Park was fired for hugging and kissing a student

The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) deemed him unfit to work with children even after he denied the claims

The ruling comes nearly two years after the student testified against the teacher that she felt violated by his actions

A teacher accused of harassing a Grade 9 student was fired. Image: Felix Dlangamandla and Jose Luis Pelaez

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - A teacher accused of indecently harassing a Grade 9 student at Missourilaan Secondary School was fired following a guilty ruling by the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC)

The council declared the teacher unfit to work with children after years of teaching Economics and Management Sciences (EMS).

On 11 November 2021, the student testified that the teacher hugged and kissed her after she and her friend asked him about upcoming tests for EMS. Her friend, who witnessed the incident, ran to tell other students and a teacher nearby what had happened, and the matter was reported to the police.

News 24 reported that when the EMS teacher was questioned about the allegations, he denied that he kissed her. He claimed that he only hugged the two students, and he also stated he had:

"Teacher-learner relationships with them, that they were his best students and he had hugged the two separately as he would any other pupil or colleague."

The senior adjudicator of the ELRC, Coen Havenga said that after the investigation, it was determined that the teacher be dismissed and that there are no other reported cases against him. Havenga also said:

"In view of my finding of the serious nature of (his) conduct and the priority to protect the rights of children, I find that he is unsuitable to work with children."

Source: Briefly News