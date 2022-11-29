Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś has been given South African citizenship and ordered to serve his parole in the country

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the decision is to ensure Waluś adheres to the parole conditions

The home affairs minister said he believes it would be in the interest of justice that Waluś serves his parole in South Africa

PRETORIA - Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś has been ordered to serve his parole in South Africa. Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the announcement on Monday, 28 November.

Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś was granted South African citizenship to serve his parole. Image: @kimheller3 & Albin Lohr-Jones

Waluś has also been granted permanent residence in the country to ensure he adheres to the conditions imposed by the Minister of Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola. The convicted murderer is not allowed to use any travel document or passport issued by the embassy of Poland.

Motsoaledi said that a letter and certificate of exemption are to be delivered to Waluś. He said the Polish embassy believes if Waluś is deported to Poland, he won’t serve parole.

In the ruling, the home affairs minister said he believes it would be in the interest of justice that Waluś serves his parole in South Africa. The Constitutional Court’s judgment is not binding in Poland.

According to TimesLIVE, Waluś’ South African citizenship was revoked by home affairs in 2017, and he was given deportation papers.

Waluś was granted parole after serving 28 years for Hani’s murder. The decision to grant him citizenship followed a meeting with senior officials to discuss his deportation.

Mzansi reacts to granting Janusz Waluś citizenship:

@TheOneDayLeader said:

“Imagine such a bold move by Home Affairs to even give him South African Citizenship? Just to serve a parole? Citizenship offers so many benefits yet parole is not one of them. Janusz Walus is a lucky Man.”

@legend_bogosi wrote:

“Janusz Walus, can be deported to his native country, and leave a free life. We do not care. Nothing matters anymore. I refuse to contribute my tax to a non-repented prisoner who is willing to be buried with his secrets.”

EFF slams ConCourt’s decision to release Chris Hani’s killer, says it’s “insensitive and regressive”

Briefly News also reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has added its voice to the calls to oppose the Constitutional Court’s decision to parole the killer of struggle icon Chris Hani.

The Red Berets said the decision undermines the sensitivities of South Africans and will evoke instability. Janusz Waluś was serving a life sentence for Hani’s murder in 1993 and was ordered to be released within 10 days on Monday, 21 November.

The ConCourt decision handed down by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has sparked outrage throughout the country. The EFF said Waluś could not be forgiven and should remain in prison until death.

