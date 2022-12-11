Social media users were left divided after a video of men wearing reflector vests beating two women went viral

It is believed that the women were caught pickpocketing in Port Shepstone and residents taught them a lesson

Many social media users blasted the residents for beating ladies like that, claiming women should not be beaten no matter the crime

KZN - Social media was split following a video of Port Shepstone who took it upon themselves to discipline two ladies who were caught stealing.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to a viral clip of two female thieves being beaten by residents. Image: @VehicleTrackerz.

Source: Twitter

The clip shows men wearing reflector vests mercilessly beating the two ladies while people were watching.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the clip shared by @VehicleTrackerz on Twitter. Many said beating women like that is considered a form of abuse despite them being thieves.

Others said crime knows no gender and those who steal must face the full wrath of the law despite their gender.

@Mzukisi_SfundoS said:

"No this is so wrong you can't beat females like this no matter the crime."

@mannomoney5 commented:

"LOL, SOUTH AFRICAN MEN FINALLY GETS THE OPPORTUNITY TO DO WHAT THEY DO BEST."

@Cecilia_Mthwane wrote:

"The Port Shepstone CBD is the only town in KZN without any Pharas. The town looks cleaner as well manje."

@Setima_Mollo added:

"This is not it, these are mothers, daughters, sisters. Have compassion!"

@Manjoms111 commented:

"I'm tempted to feel sorry for them. But in October my bank card was stolen, and did the thieves not help themselves with my hard-earned money..."

@lynvan added:

"Arrest but don't beat. I don't agree with this. Corporal punishment is banned in SA. Are these vigilantes or are they mandated by the authorities to take matters into their own hands like this!?"

