Two men who look like amaphara scared social media users with their believable acting as street thugs

The gents were at the Winnie Mandela taxi rank in Tembisa and seemed like they were up to no good

The TikTok video went viral, and Mzansi people said the duo gave them flashbacks of a popular 90s TV show

A video of two pantsulas at a taxi rank went viral and scared SA. Image: @pantsu28gp

Source: TikTok

Two men served Yizo Yizo vibes and took Mzansi down memory lane. They imitated local street thugs known for their scary walks and robberies. The duo looked the part head to toe, and even their facial expressions frightened people online

2 Pantsulas at Tembisa taxi rank go viral

One of the pantsulas posted the video on his TikTok page @pantsu28gp. More than 350 000 people saw the clip. Some joked that the Tembisa taxi rank was empty because people fled when they saw them.

Watch TikTok video taken at the taxi rank below:

SA's reactions to the wannabe street thugs

SA TikTokkers had a good laugh about how afraid they were of real street thugs in the comments section.

@mahadebe028 said:

"The guy in the back isgebengu ngempela."

@jayjayb071 commented:

"The scariest steps in the whole universe."

@leseditambani mentioned:

"I'm taking off my heels and wig just to run like the fastest animal on land."

@kingcobra7280 posted:

"I'm in the bathroom, please let me know when they're gone."

@mk_fearfokol stated:

"Just checked if my windows and doors are closed properly."

@buhlepld4mb shared:

"Ninganya, I’m willing to bet I’m coming back with my phone when I meet these two."

@donaldkingpdk added:

"The walk and hands behind their backs. Show respect to bo Vader!"

@sifisowisemanmnguni commented:

"I am holding my phone so tight."

