NORTHERN CAPE - Two South African police officers from the Nothern Cape went beyond their job description when they helped a pregnant woman deliver a baby.

The incredible women are being hailed as heroes for their bravery.

Northern Cape police officers help a woman deliver a baby

Constables Violet Motlhole and Nomthandazo Bangiso sprung into action when a heavily pregnant arrived at the Kathu Police Station at around 6pm on Monday, 27 March.

According to IOL, the commander of Relief Shift D, Warrant Officer Mmota Rasekoai, was taken aback when the pregnant lady, who was in labour and experiencing labour pains, arrived at the police station.

However, Motlhole and Bangiso did not hesitate and helped the mom of three deliver her new bundle of joy.

Firefighters called in to assist police officers in helping a woman give birth

According to a statement on the South African Police's Facebook page, a nurse known as Nurse Pitso and firefighters from the Gamagara Municipality were called to the scene and assisted the brave officers with post-natal care.

The mom reportedly delivered a healthy baby girl she named Tshepiso. The mother and her lovely bundle of joy were taken to a hospital in Kuruman for further medical treatment.

The Kathu Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Modise, expressed his utmost gratitude and appreciation for the Shift D team and other role players who assisted the mother and baby Tshepiso.

SAPS is also proud of the brave officers, saying:

"It is not every day that such wonders occur at a police station, but when they do happen, our members in blue are always willing and ready to assist no matter what the situation might be."

South Africans clap for the Northern Cape police officers who helped a woman give birth

Fez Inkosazana YasemaTshaweni said:

"Well done to the unsung heroes and heroines of our dilapidated country...Izinto ezingabonelwa ntweni."

Jane Motsatsing said:

"Well-done colleagues and other role players who made sure that Tshepiso was delivered safely without any complications, so proud of you all."

Shantel Mugeri said:

"Wow, this is so heartwarming, knowing there are some areas where they work with dedication. Big up to them ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Sego Johane said:

"Salute SAPS members."

Simphiwe KaPhephephe Zulu said:

"It's becoming a norm for pregnant women to be assisted by police officers."

